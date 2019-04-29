×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Indie Sales Launches Brussels-Based Outfit With Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘Oleg’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oleg
CREDIT: Best Friend Forever

Indie Sales, the French international sales boutique behind the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” and Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult,” is set to branch out with the launch of Best Friend Forever, a new Brussels-based outfit dedicated to festival-driven world cinema.

Best Friend Forever is kicking off with the acquisition of Juris Kursietis’ sophomore outing, “Oleg,” which will world premiere at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight. The movie follows Kursietis’ feature debut, “Modris,” which received San Sebastian’s special mention for the New Directors Award in 2014.

Produced by Tasse Film (“Dogs Don’t Wear Pants”) with Iota Productions (“Song of the Sea”) and In Script & Arizona Productions (“The Gentle Indifference of the World”), “Oleg” follows the story of a young Latvian butcher who immigrates to Brussels to work at a meat factory, hoping for a better life, but instead quickly falls under the yoke of Andzejs, a Polish criminal.

Related

Best Friend Forever is being launched by Martin Gondre, who worked at Indie Sales for six years as head of marketing and festivals, and entertainment lawyer Charles Bin, who worked at leading Parisian law firm Intervista, with the backing of Indie Sales’ co-founders, Nicolas Eschbach and Eric Névé. Both companies will share an office at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

“After six great years at Indie Sales, it feels like a dream come true to launch my company together with my oldest friend Charles, whom I have known for more than 15 years, and even more with a strong and universal Cannes title,” said Gondre.

He said “Oleg” represented the type of movies that Best Friend Forever wants to handle – “fresh and raw talent, at the dawn of their career, with whom we can grow together.” During his tenure at Indie Sales, Gondre worked on more than 60 films, including “The Insult” and “My Life as a Zucchini,” on top of festival-driven titles such as Clément Cogitore’s “Braguino.”

Bin, who has worked on more than 50 feature films and TV series as a lawyer and developed a solid expertise in financing international productions, said ‘Best Friend Forever’ would strive to deliver a service enhanced from the traditional business models of sales agencies, and become a “one-stop-shop” allowing a given project to develop an international scope.

“We consider producers as talents, and want to offer a new range of service alongside a sales activity, from negotiating deals on the best terms, structuring co-productions, or gap financing by acting as an intermediary,” said Bin, who previously trained at the French lending institution Cofiloisirs.

Eschbach said Indie Sales, which will provide Best Friend Forever with back office support, was continuing to grow with the creation of this new banner. “This adds a new asset to Indie Sales’ synergies between sales, production and financing,” said Eschbach, adding that Gondre had been with Indie Sales since the creation of the company.

The Belgian capital offers an appealing tax rebate and a strong pool of producers with very few local sales companies, Gondre and Bin said.

“Brussels makes total sense – Europe’s most important co-production place where the key players have not developed arms for international sales. It’s the perfect place for us, not to mention that we love the city and its producers,” said the pair.

Best Friend Forever will handle 10 films a year. Aside from “Oleg,” the new banner will attend Cannes with a slate including Genevieve Dulude-de Celles’s feature debut, “A Colony,” which won a number of awards, notably the Crystal Bear at Berlin, and three prizes at the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards. The company will soon be announcing more acquisitions.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • John Singleton

    John Singleton to Be Taken Off Life Support Today

    Writer-director John Singleton, a pioneering African-American filmmaker and TV producer, will be taken off of life support today, nearly two weeks after he suffered a debilitating stroke. Singleton’s family issued a statement Monday citing the “agonizing decision” to remove him from life support at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Singleton turned 51 in [...]

  • Matthew Modine Running for SAG-AFTRA President

    Matthew Modine Running for SAG-AFTRA President

    Veteran actor Matthew Modine is running for president of SAG-AFTRA as the head of the ticket for the  Membership First faction of the performers union. Modine was first elected as a member of the SAG-AFTRA national board in 2017. He’s the first candidate to announce for the presidency. Current president Gabrielle Carteris, who won a [...]

  • 'Fantastic Beasts 3' to Open in

    'Fantastic Beasts 3' Scores 2021 Release Date

    Muggles will have to wait a while before returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Warner Bros. announced the third “Fantastic Beasts” film will hit theaters on Nov. 12, 2021. Production on the movie is expected to begin in spring of 2020. “We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Debut Was Even Bigger Than Initially Reported

    Everyone knows the opening for “Avengers: Endgame” was massive. But it turns out the super-team epic scored an even bigger debut than originally reported, bowing to an unprecedented $356 million in North America and $866 million overseas. Though the final tally won’t be confirmed until midday, Disney said on Monday that ticket sales surpassed Sunday [...]

  • Oleg

    Indie Sales Launches Brussels-Based Outfit With Directors' Fortnight Title 'Oleg' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie Sales, the French international sales boutique behind the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” and Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult,” is set to branch out with the launch of Best Friend Forever, a new Brussels-based outfit dedicated to festival-driven world cinema. Best Friend Forever is kicking off with the acquisition of Juris Kursietis’ sophomore outing, [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola Steven Soderbergh

    How Francis Ford Coppola Struggled During the Making of 'Apocalypse Now'

    The making of “Apocalypse Now” wasn’t easy for director Francis Ford Coppola. In fact, it seemed doomed from the start. During a talk on Sunday for the Tribeca Film Festival, Coppola sat down with director Steven Soderbergh for the film’s 40th anniversary to chat about the setbacks, which started with “everybody saying it was a [...]

  • Kino Lorber Takes North America on

    Kino Lorber Takes North America on ‘Disappearance of My Mother’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kino Lorber, in association with blockchain-powered TVOD platform Breaker, has acquired North American rights to Beniamino Barrese’s documentary “The Disappearance of My Mother,” which had its world premiere at the Sundance Festival earlier this year, Variety has learned exclusively. The deal was announced Monday at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Film Festival. It was negotiated by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad