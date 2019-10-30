Indie Sales Boards Taiwan-Set Vampire Pic ‘Dead & Beautiful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Indie Sales has boarded “Dead & Beautiful,” a stylish Taiwan-set vampire film written and directed by David Verbeek, the Dutch filmmaker whose last movie, “Full Contact,” competed at Toronto.

Verbeek’s seventh feature, “Dead & Beautiful” follows a group of young and spoiled teenagers in Taiwan who turn into vampires after a night of partying. Bewildered at first, the group realizes they feel even stronger, more attractive and more invincible than ever before, but it quickly dawns on them that they can no longer trust the friendships they had.

“Dead & Beautiful” was lensed by Jasper Wolf, the cinematographer of the Sundance prize-winning “Monos.” Indie Sales will unveil a promo for the film at the AFM.

Verbeek earned critical acclaim with his third film, “R U There,” which was selected for Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2010 and earned five Golden Calf nominations at the Netherlands Film Festival. His 2015 film “Full Contact” competed at Toronto in the inaugural Platform Section.

Simon Gabriele, Indie Sales’ head of acquisitions, said the film is a “crossover between genre and arthouse elements” that has proven appealing to international audiences in recent years.

Florencia Gil, who will introduce “Dead & Beautiful” to buyers with Gabriele at the AFM, said the film was captivating and visually stunning, with a political bent in its depiction of Taiwanese’s wealthy youth.

Erik Glijnis, who is producing the film with Leontine Petit at Lemming Film, described “Dead & Beautiful” as a “quirky vampire film about derailed capitalism.”

Vincent Wang and Nobu Tsai Hsin-Hung for House on Fire are co-producing “Dead & Beautiful,” with support from the Netherlands Film Fund, Netherlands Film Fund production incentive, the Kaohsiung city government’s Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Taipei Film Fund equity support, Taiwanese tax credit, and the Creative Europe program of the European Union.

Indie Sales’ AFM roster includes Louise Archambault’s “And the Birds Rained Down,” which premiered at Toronto, competed at San Sebastian and has been a box office success in Canada. Indie Sales will also be showing promo reels of Rémi Chayé’s “Calamity – A Childhood of Martha Cannary” and Flore Vasseur’s activist documentary executive produced by Marion Cotillard.