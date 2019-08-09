×

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana Share Best Actor Prize at India’s Film Awards

Bollywood youth icons Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the best actor prize at India’s annual national film awards, which were announced Friday.

Kaushal won for his mainstream breakout role in the hit war drama “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” which grossed about $50 million worldwide. First-time helmer Aditya Dhar won best director for the film, which also took home the awards for score and sound design.

Khurrana won for suspense thriller “Andhadhun,” another box office hit with $64 million. The film is an adaptation of Olivier Treiner’s 2010 French short “The Piano Tuner.” Director Sriram Raghavan and co-writers Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Yogesh Chandekar and Pooja Ladha Suri won the award for adapted screenplay. “Andhadhun” was also named best Hindi-language feature.

Keerthy Suresh won best actress for portraying actress Savitri in the biopic “Mahanati.” The film also won for costume design and best Telugu-language film.

Surekha Sikri was named best supporting actress for Hindi-language “Badhaai Ho,” while Swanand Kirkire took home the prize in the supporting actor category for Marathi-language “Chumbak.”

Abhishek Shah’s Gujarati-language female-empowerment saga, “Hellaro,” was named best feature. The film’s ensemble cast of 12 actresses collectively won a special jury award. Indradip Dasgupta’s Bengali-language drama was also recognized with a special jury award.

Writer-director Rahul Ravindran won best original screenplay for Telugu-language romance “Chi La Sow.” Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti won the debut director award for Marathi-language feature “Naal.”

The late M.J. Radhakrishnan was named best cinematographer for Malayalam-language “Olu,” while Bangalan was honored for his production design on Malayalam-language “Kammara Sambhavam.”

Nagendra K. Ujjani won best editor for Kannada-language “Nathicharami,” which also collected several other awards including a special mention for lead actress Shruti Hariharan, best Kannada-language feature, best lyrics, and best female singer for Bindhu Malini.

Bollywood magnum opus “Padmaavat” won best choreography and best male singer for Arijit Singh. Director-composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared the score award with Shashwat Sachdev for “Uri.”

Two documentaries, Vibha Bakshi’s “Son Rise” and Ajay and Vijay Bedi’s “The Secret Life of Frogs,” shared the award for best non-feature film.

