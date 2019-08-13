×

Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Film ‘Incitement’ Coming to Market at TIFF (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: WestEnd Films

Incitement,” about the promising Israeli law student who became an ultra-nationalist obsessed with assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. WestEnd Films is producing and will also launch sales on the picture at TIFF.

Rabin was serving his second term as Israel’s prime minister when he was shot and killed by Yigal Amir in 1995. The first still released from the film shows Yehuda Nahari Halevi (“Wedding Doll”) as Amir, burning a picture of Rabin at a protest.

The film is from Yaron Zilberman (“A Late Quartet”) and has been generating buzz on home turf, scoring 10 nominations in the Ophir Awards, the Israeli Oscars, including For best film. It was written by Zilberman with Ron Leshem, the Israeli-American award-winning writer behind the original Israeli “Euphoria” series, which has been successfully remade for HBO in the U.S. Both are also producers.

Related

“The assassination of Yitzhak Rabin is arguably the most traumatic event in the history of Israel,” said Zilberman. “The murder of a Jewish prime minister by an Orthodox Jewish law student was impossible to comprehend, and the circumstances leading to it were not – at the time – investigated in full, perhaps to avoid a civil war.

“Although ‘Incitement’ focuses on the assassin, I want it to be a lament for Yitzhak Rabin, and an homage to his courageous vision for peace. I hope the film will also serve as an alarm to society, especially nowadays, for what happens when nationalism and fundamentalism are incited by politicians and religious leaders.”

“Incitement” marks is the second recent collaboration between WestEnd and Zilberman and Leshem after they teamed on Israeli TV series “Valley of Tears,” set against the backdrop of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. “‘Incitement’ is an incredibly powerful film that is not only cinematically innovative but also globally relevant today, more than ever, depicting how the language of hate, political atmosphere and bullying can lead to extreme consequences,” said Maya Amsellem and Sharon Harel-Cohen, WestEnd’s managing director and chairman, respectively.

Harel-Cohen produces for WestEnd, David Silber for Metro Communications, Tamar Sela for Opening Night Productions, Ruth Cats for Sunshine Films, and Moshe Edery for United King Films, which will release the film in Israel.

Dalia Rabin, Yitzhak Rabin’s daughter, will attend the world premiere at TIFF as guest of honor.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Film ‘Incitement’ Launching

    Yitzhak Rabin Assassination Film ‘Incitement' Coming to Market at TIFF (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Incitement,” about the promising Israeli law student who became an ultra-nationalist obsessed with assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. WestEnd Films is producing and will also launch sales on the picture at TIFF. Rabin was serving his second term as Israel’s prime minister when he [...]

  • Maria’s Paradise

    LevelK Believes in ‘Maria’s Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has picked up Zaida Bergroth’s “Maria’s Paradise,” ahead of its screening at Haugesund’s New Nordic Films and at Toronto’s World Contemporary Cinema section. Bergroth is an habitué of the Toronto International Film Festival and a favored Finnish director for programmer Steve Gravestock who has praised in the past her “sensitivity and intelligence,” displayed in [...]

  • 20th Century Fox sinking

    Fox Feels the Pressure From Disney As Film Flops Mount

    This report card isn’t going on anyone’s fridge. Twentieth Century Fox received its first-quarter grades from the Walt Disney Co. last week, and in a public rebuke, the studio’s new corporate parent made it plain that it viewed the first few months as an ominous sign of trouble ahead. In a sharp reprimand that left [...]

  • Variety China Hollywood Entertainment FIlm Placeholder

    Inside China’s Global Entertainment Ambitions – and What Might Get in the Way

    The numbers always dazzle in China. The country has more than 60,000 movie screens, the most of any nation on Earth, almost all built within the last 10 years. It boasts more paid subscribers to streaming-video services than the rest of the globe combined, and Netflix doesn’t even operate there. It’s home to the world’s [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Gets Hong Kong Release

    Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will hit theaters in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, and a mainland China release “is expected,” Chinese film website Mtime said, without naming a date.  The romantic comedy – which was shelved by Amazon in the U.S. – stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude [...]

  • BLACKBIRD

    ‘Blackbird,’ with Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon, Opens San Sebastian Festival

    MADRID  —  Starring Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon and Mia Wasikowska, “Blackbird,” an English-language remake of Bille August’s 2014 Danish-language movie “Silent Heart,” will open the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival on Sept. 20. World premiering at the Toronto Intl. Film  Festival as a Gala Presentation, “Blackbird” will play in competition at what will be its [...]

  • Locarno Open Doors: Lao Cinema Takes

    Lao Cinema Steps Forward on International Stage at Locarno, Venice

    The fledgling film industry of Laos is poised to take further steps forward on the international stage after pioneering filmmaker Anysay Keola’s project “Red Mekong” was chosen to participate in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors program, which wraps Tuesday, and path breaker Mattie Do’s “The Long Walk” was selected to premiere at next month’s Venice Film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad