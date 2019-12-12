×
Lin-Manuel Miranda Debuts ‘In the Heights’ Trailer

Rebecca Rubin

In the first trailer for “In the Heights,” Warner Bros. and Lin-Manuel Miranda are giving a look at a couple of days in the life of what it’s like in Washington Heights.

“It’s a story of a block that was disappearing,” Anthony Ramos, who stars as bodega owner Usnavi, tells young kids in the neighborhood. “In the barrio of Washington Heights, the streets were made of music.”

In the Heights” is a slice-of-life musical that unfolds over the course of three days and tells the story of a largely Hispanic neighborhood in New York City. Joining Ramos on-screen are Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Stephanie Beatriz.

Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) directed the big-screen adaptation of Miranda’s hit musical. “In the Heights,” Miranda’s precursor to his sensation “Hamilton,” was a Broadway smash in its own right. During its original run on the Great White Way in 2008, the show was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, ultimately winning four including best musical.

The Weinstein Company planned to release “In the Heights,” but Warner Bros. nabbed its movie rights after the Weinstein Company collapsed following sexual harassment allegations against its founder Harvey Weinstein.

Chu describes “In the Heights” as “a beautiful story about change.” “You can’t change the world if they don’t want to change, but never underestimate the power of planting a seed,” Chu said. “I believe that this movie is an amazingly beautiful seed that can change a lot of minds.”

“In the Heights” arrives in theaters June 26, 2020.

