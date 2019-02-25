Oscars In Memoriam: Penny Marshall and Burt Reynolds Among Those Remembered

Each year the Academy Awards pays tribute to those talents who died in the preceding year in a heartfelt montage. This year’s In Memoriam section unspooled with John Williams’ music played by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Gustavo Dudamel over photos of actors, filmmakers and many others who died between March 2018 and February 2019. Although the montage usually unspools with the most prominent names getting slightly longer clips at the end, this year’s segment didn’t follow that tradition.

Stanley Donen, the co-director of “Singin’ in the Rain” and director of “Two for the Road,” who died Saturday, was not included.

Those who were recognized included “Big” director Penny Marshall, “Deliverance” star Burt Reynolds and major filmmakers including Bernardo Bertolucci, Milos Forman, Nicolas Roeg, Neil Simon, Marvel legend Stan Lee and “Princess Bride” author William Goldman. Other prominent acting talents remembered in the montage were Albert Finney, Bruno Ganz and Margot Kidder.

In advance of the ceremony, there was an effort to ask the Academy to include Vanessa Marquez, the “Stand By Me” actress who was killed by a police officer last August. Marquez was not included in the remembrance segments from the Emmys or SAG Awards. Over the past few years, Oscar viewers have been outspoken on social media over the omission of some actors, including several performers of color such as Della Reese and Robert Guillaume in 2018 and Lupe Ontiveros in 2013. Performers are sometimes omitted because they had more significant careers on television, such as Adam West last year, or because they died too late to be included, which happened last year with Bill Paxton.

Others who were omitted include Carol Channing, Ricky Jay, Sondra Locke, Verna Troyer, Kaye Ballard, “Rambo” producer Andy Vajna and Dick Miller.