Film News Roundup: ‘In 27 Days’ Heads for Big Screen, Dan Angel to Produce

In today’s film news roundup, “In 27 Days” and “The Keys to the Kingdom” are in the works as films, Pamela Adlon has been cast in Pete Davidson’s movie, an “On the Waterfront” actor received SAG-AFTRA membership and Dances With Films sets its lineup.

PROJECTS LAUNCHED



Dan Angel is developing Alison Gervais’ teen paranormal story “In 27 Days” as a movie under his family content banner, Fezziwig Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.

The story centers on a teen girl’s opportunity to change fate’s outcome by striking a deal with death after she attends the funeral of a classmate who committed suicide. The book has been praised for its positive focus on the importance of understanding, supporting and having compassion for the mental health and emotional wellbeing of adolescents and young adults.

Angel has shepherded R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” and “The Haunting Hour” franchises, as well as for TNT’s “Door to Door,” which was nominated for 10 Primetime Emmys and won six.

Herschend Entertainment Studios has acquired the film and television rights for fantasy series “The Keys to the Kingdom” from Australian author Garth Nix.

“The Keys to the Kingdom” follows the adventures of 12-year-old Arthur Penhaligon, the reluctant hero and Rightful Heir to the House, which is revealed to be the center of the universe. Arthur must defeat and dethrone the treasonous Trustees, each of whom holds a different magical key and presides over a specific day of the week.

Nix wrote “The Keys to the Kingdom” between 2003 and 2010 and will serve as an executive producer for the series along with Herschend’s Julie Phillips. Both represented by CAA. Nix is also represented by Jill Grinberg Literary Management.

CASTING

Pamela Adlon has joined the cast of Universal’s untitled Judd Apatow-directed Pete Davidson comedy, joining Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Maude Apatow and Bel Powley.

Production will begin this summer in New York City, with a release date set for June 19, 2020.

Adlon is represented by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. The news was first reported by Deadline.

SAG-AFTRA MEMBERSHIP

Thomas Hanley, a performer from 1954’s “On the Waterfront,” has been presented with an honorary membership in SAG-AFTRA.

When he was 14, he scored the role of Tommy Collins, a young boy who takes care of the rooftop pigeons and befriends Marlon Brando’s Terry Malloy. Hanley worked on set for two weeks, earning a total wage of $500.

Unable to land more acting roles, Hanley became a longshoreman at age 16. Over his 52 years of work, he became a lifelong advocate of unions and fought to reform the fishing industry. He was presented the award in ceremonies at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Robin Williams Center in New York City.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Dances With Films Festival has set “Apple Seed” as its opening night film on June 13 and “Adolescence” as its closing night title for its 22nd annual edition.

“Apple Seed” stars the late Rance Howard along with Esther Anderson, Clint Howard, Adrienne Barbeau, Michael Worth and Robby Benson. “Adolescence” is directed by Ashley Avis and stars Mickey River, India Eisley, Romeo Miller, Michael Milford, Elisabeth Rohm, Tommy Flanagan, Jere Burns and John Driskell Hopkins.

Screenings will be at the TCL Chinese Theaters. The final lineup will feature more than 200 titles, chosen from a record 3,700 submissions.