Dogwoof Boards Venice-Bound Imelda Marcos Documentary ‘The Kingmaker’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dogwoof has boarded Lauren Greenfield’s “The Kingmaker,” about Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines. The hotly anticipated feature doc delves into the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and Imelda’s attempts to aid her son’s political career. It will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and then screen at Toronto.

London-based Dogwoof will sell “The Kingmaker” internationally. In the U.S. it is with premium cabler Showtme, which plans a theatrical release this fall.

The film is an intimate study of Imelda Marcos. As the wife of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the Philippines for more than 20 years, some of it under martial law, the first lady was noted for her ostentatious displays of wealth, including her vast collection of expensive designer shoes. The Marcos regime was roundly criticized for abuse of power, crony capitalism, and corruption.

Greenfield follows Imelda Marcos as she attempts to regain political power via her son, Bongbong, and rewrite her family’s historical narrative. The producers said that in an age in which fake news can manipulate election results, the “comeback story serves as a dark fairy tale.”

“The Kingmaker’ is a unique and absorbing insight into the lives of those with wealth and power, something Lauren takes to incredible heights,” said Dogwoof CEO Anna Godas. “It’s a privilege working with her for the third time, and even more so doing it in partnership with Showtime.”

Dogwoof previously worked with Greenfield on “The Queen of Versaille” and “Generation Wealth.” The filmmaker and artist said the Dogwoof team members “are not only good at what they do, but are fierce advocates for filmmakers and the documentary form.”

Frank Evers produced “The Kingmaker” for Evergreen Pictures. Dogwoof previously partnered with Showtime on Nanette Burstein’s “Gringo.”

Speaking about “The Kingmaker,” Vinnie Malhotra, EVP of nonfiction programming at Showtime, said that “Greenfield’s tireless efforts give dimension to a figure who has at once fascinated and vexed not only the people of the Philippines, but people worldwide.”