×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imax Earnings Get Lift Thanks to ‘Lion King,’ ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lion King
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Summer blockbusters such as Disney’s “The Lion King” and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” lifted earnings at Imax during the big screen company’s most recent fiscal quarter and put it on a path to achieving record grosses in 2019.

Imax reported revenue growth of 5.2% to $86.4 million on earnings attributable to shareholders of $9 million, an 80% year-over-year improvement. Adjusted net income hit 21 cents per share, up from 14 cents in the year-ago quarter, with adjusted EBITDA topping out at $32.4 million, an increase from $25.8 million. Profits trumped Wall Street’s expectations even as revenue fell short. Consensus estimates were for the company to log earnings per share of 20 cents on $87.6 million in revenue.

Imax has invested heavily on the Chinese market, signing numerous theater deals in the country. Trade tensions have started to cause headaches for some Hollywood players, but Imax said the market is still an important one. In China, the company’s box office take is up 275 in local currency.

Imax commercial theatre network grew 9%, thanks to signings across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, India, Japan, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Looking ahead, the upcoming quarter will see the release of Disney’s “Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker,” a sci-fi epic that should play well with Imax’s core base of fanboys and fangirls. The company also said that in 2020, several Hollywood blockbusters, including the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” will deploy its cameras. Historically, that kind of relationship has helped bolster Imax’s share of box office receipts.

Shares of Imax were up .10% to $21.00 in pre-market trading.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Lion King

    Imax Earnings Get Lift Thanks to 'Lion King,' 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

    Summer blockbusters such as Disney’s “The Lion King” and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” lifted earnings at Imax during the big screen company’s most recent fiscal quarter and put it on a path to achieving record grosses in 2019. Imax reported revenue growth of 5.2% to $86.4 million on earnings attributable to shareholders of $9 [...]

  • Wong Kar-wai

    Tencent Nabs Rights to 'Blossoms' Series Produced by Wong Kar-wai

    Wong Kar-wai is producing a new web series called “Blossoms” for Chinese Internet giant Tencent. The project precedes a future feature film by the same name that he is still expecting to direct, Hong Kong’s Jet Tone Films told Variety on Thursday. The company issued a poster image for the series Wednesday, featuring a man [...]

  • Redoubt

    Film Review: Matthew Barney's 'Redoubt'

    We might as well call it “Dances With Wolves”: Compared to the nightmarish vision multimedia id-tickler Matthew Barney created his epic, five-film “Cremaster Cycle” (which suggested Hieronymus Bosch by way of Busby Berkeley) and his shocking six-hour followup, “River of Fundament” (which some dubbed pornographic, while inspiring others to go ranting on Reddit), the art-world [...]

  • Three Christs TIFF

    Film News Roundup: Richard Gere-Peter Dinklage Drama 'Three Christs' Sold to IFC

    In today’s film news roundup, “Three Christs” finds a home, Participant chief David Linde will be honored and “Let It Snow” is set for sale at AFM. ACQUISITION IFC Films is acquiring U.S. rights to “Three Christs,” starring Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Walton Goggins and Bradley Whitford. The film is directed by Jon Avnet and [...]

  • Dianne Warren Pharrell

    Original Song Oscar Race Starts to Come Into Focus

    Filmmakers and studios are still scrambling to complete their holiday releases, and not all of the songs you’ll be hearing about during awards season are set. But at least a dozen tunes are in contention for that all-important Oscar shortlist to be revealed Dec. 16. Although the new song Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber [...]

  • Randy Newman Toy Story

    Randy Newman Reached Into His Past for 'Marriage Story' Score

    Seeing that director Noah Baumbach enlisted Randy Newman to write the score for his Netflix film “Marriage Story,” you might think he was casting against type, if your knowledge of Newman’s movie work doesn’t extend back to a time before Pixar. If you left off with the legendary singer-songwriter’s composing work some time in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad