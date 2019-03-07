Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Producer SK Global

Former Imagine Entertainment chief executive officer Charlie Corwin has joined “Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global as co-CEO.

SK Global co-chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland and CEO and president John Penotti made the announcement Thursday and said the hire is part of SKE’s push to aggressively expand its worldwide production of premium content for all platforms.

Penotti said in a statement, “The recent successes of ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ as well as our local-language TV projects including ‘Delhi Crime,’ shine a spotlight on SK Global’s domestic and international labels. Our goal continues to be to find and develop culturally specific stories that feel authentic for local and international audiences alike. Our deep understanding of the international marketplace continues to guide our current conversations with key international financial, distribution and creative collaborators around the globe.”

“These successes and growth are a direct contribution of our talented teams on the ground in each territory. Charlie Corwin will be an essential partner in leveraging our successes into continued access to the best talent and intellectual property around the world.”

SK Global recently announced “The Baccarat Queen,” the true story of Kelly (Cheung Yin Sun), a Chinese woman who succeeded in winning millions of dollars legally at casinos; and “Billion Dollar Whale,” an account of Malaysia’s money-laundering scandal.

Corwin commented, “I’m truly thrilled to be joining SK Global at this time of exciting change in our industry. The groundwork has been laid throughout the world for us to take advantage of this moment of continuous and rapid growth in the active marketplace as multiple media platforms are meeting audience appetites for bold storytelling. I’m looking forward to helping John, Robert and Sidney to lead SK Global’s participation in these new and exciting opportunities.”

Corwin left Imagine last year. He had joined Ron Howard and Brian Grazer-founded production company in 2017 after departing Endemol Shine North America, where he had been co-CEO alongside Cris Abrego.