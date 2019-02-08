Film News Roundup: J.K. Simmons’ ‘I’m Not Here’ Bought by Gravitas Ventures

In today’s film news roundup, J.K. Simmons’ “I’m Not Here” and French animated movie “Dilili in Paris” get releases and Andrea Friedman nabs a film role.

ACQUISITIONS

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to the J.K. Simmons drama “I’m Not Here” for a March 8 release, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film also stars Sebastian Stan, Maika Monroe, Mandy Moore, and Max Greenfield. It’s directed by Michelle Schumacher, who wrote the film alongside Tony Cummings.

Simmons portrays a man haunted by his past as every object in his home, every sound he hears, reminds him of a specific event in his life as he attempts to move past the pain and forgive his trespassers, and more importantly, forgive himself.

Schumacher said, “Tony and I wanted to explore the idea of understanding one’s life by connecting the dots of meaningful events and viewing them through the lens of quantum mechanics. So we posed this question to ourselves, can self-reflection lead to redemption?”

Brendan Gallagher of Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Schumacher on behalf of the filmmakers.

*****

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Michel Ocelot’s animated movie “Dilili in Paris” for release later this year.

The film stars Prunelle Charles-Ambron, Enzo Ratsito, and Natalie Dessay. The story follows a young woman who is on a quest to save the women of Paris. The film is produced by Christophe Rossignon and Philip Boëffard.

“It’s an exciting time here at Samuel Goldwyn Films as we are expanding back into family entertainment” says Peter Goldwyn. “We believe that ‘Dilili in Paris’ is a great family film to launch us back into this space.”

CASTING

Andrea Fay Friedman (“Life Goes on”) will star as one of the leads in Joey Travolta’s upcoming film “Carol of the Bells.”

Friedman, who has Down syndrome, has been an advocate for people with disabilities since her start in Hollywood with her breakout role on “Life Goes On.”

“Carol of the Bells” tells the story of a young man, who was adopted as a baby, and is haunted by a childhood secret pertaining to the usual circumstances surrounding the death of his adoptive parents. He seeks out his biological mother (played by Friedman) and his world is turned upside down upon discovering that she is developmentally disabled.

The film will have a crew that is made up of 65-70% individuals with developmental disabilities as well as several leads of the film with disabilities. The film will start shooting Feb. 17 in Bakersfield, Calif.