×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFF Panama: The Dominican Republic Builds as a Production Hub

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Martin Dale

PANAMA CITY — Fueled by one of the strongest film tax incentive schemes in the world – with a 100% break for national productions, 25% break for international productions, and 1.5% withholding tax – the Dominican Republic has seen a surge in film production since the new film law was enacted in 2010.

This phenomenon has been further leveraged by the creation of the Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios, operated by Lantica Media, as part of a partnership with the Pinewood Studios Group.

The favorable fiscal climate has attracted a rising number of English-language shoots including Netflix’s series “The I-Land,” the BBC-NBC three-part series “The Long Song,” and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The Dominican Republic’s film industry, with around 25 films produced per year and average budgets close to $1 million, stands out in the Central American and Caribbean region, where filmmakers are often forced to resort to guerrilla filmmaking techniques to get their films made.

The Global Film Festival, programmed by Luis Rafael Gonzalez, has become a must-visit event for European sales agents, who have cherry-picked recent films such as José María Cabral’s “Carpinteros” (Film Factory) and “The Projectionist” (Media Luna), Juan Antonio Bisonó’s “Mosh” (Media Luna), Laura Amelia Guzmán & Israel Cárdenas’ Berlin-player “Holy Beasts” (Latido), Guadalajara double-winner and IFF Panama-player, “Miriam Lies” (Latido), Matias Bize’s “En Tu Piel” (Intramovies) and Alejandro Andújar’s “The Watchman” (Habanero).

Related

Local films recorded a 21.8% market share in 2017 – one of the highest shares in Latin America this decade.

Frank Perozo’s romcom “Que Leon,” released in November 2018, is one of the country’s biggest-ever hits, with over 400,000 admissions in the Dominican Republic and over 100,000 spectators in the U.S.

Other recent hits include Frank Perozo’s 2017 romcom “Colao” with 340,000 admissions and Archie López’s 2015 comedy “Tubérculo Gourmet,” with over 500,000 admissions.

Streamers are keen to cash in on the tax breaks available in the DR.

Colombian streaming platform Claro Video recently completed spy thriller trilogy “Rubirosa” co-directed by Argentina’s Hugo Rodriguez (“La Hermandad”) and Colombia’s Carlos Moreno (“Dog Eat Dog”) with a pan-Latin cast, including Colombian actor Manolo Cardona (“Narcos”).

The main players in the DR include Lantica Media, which produces both arthouse projects (“Hotel Copellia”) and commercial films (“Cinderelo”, “La Barberia”), and the Bou Group which has produced recent hits such as “Que Leon,” and “Trabajo Sucio” as well as arthouse projects such as Héctor Valdez’s “Malpaso.”

 

Other key companies include producer/directors Roberto Angel Salcedo (“Super Dad 2”) and Francis Disla (“El Fantasma de mi Novia”).

Valdez’s third feature, “Malpaso,” is screening in IFF Panama’s Primera Mirada pix-in-post sidebar. He says that the DR’s incentive scheme has been essential to getting his film made.

“Many new filmmakers have been able to enter the business whose voices aren’t necessarily for profit, but that are very needed to address key social issues in our country.”

Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada, are attending IFF Panama with “Miriam Lies,” repped by Latido, which recently won the critics’ award at Toulouse and has been sold to HBO USA.

They say that there is pressure from local investors to choose mainstream projects, that can be combined with marketing and product placement strategies.

They are now developing their next project, to be co-produced with Pablo Mustonen, which addresses some of these tensions.

It is about a local filmmaker who studies at a film school in Europe and returns with the hope of making an art film but instead is given the chance to direct a mainstream film with an aging actor, who was a big star in the 1980s.

Cabral and Estrada think that their film will provide an entertaining insight into the conflicting pressures of “Dominiwood.”

Luis Rafael Gonzalez, an independent distributor and programmer of the DR’s Global Film Festival, who is attending IFF Panama for the seventh year running, is now considering starting a production house.

Gonzalez primarily distributes foreign titles – such as Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters.” In the case of some titles he acquires rights solely for Puerto Rico, such as Javier Fesser’s Goya-winner “Champions,” which Universal distributed for the rest of Latin America. It has been playing successful for six months in Puerto Rico and has clocked up $180,000, only topped in the rest of Latin America by $400,000 in Mexico.

Gonzalez believes that streaming platforms will progressively eliminate independent distributors and sales agents.

“Netflix has changed the model. I used to be a video owner with several stores in the Dominican Republic. The massive change that occurred to home video is now spreading to the rest of the business. The digital platforms are democratizing access to the cinema and intermediaries are being squeezed out. Sales agents used to negotiate deals all around the world. Now producers just need one deal with a streaming platform. And that’s it. I think it’s positive because the money is going directly to the producer. That’s why I’m thinking of entering into production.

Stephan James as Fonny and Brian Tyree Henry as Daniel star in Barry Jenkins' IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, an Annapurna Pictures release.
CREDIT: Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Picture

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Film

  • IFF Panama: The Dominican Republic Builds

    IFF Panama: The Dominican Republic Builds as a Production Hub

    PANAMA CITY — Fueled by one of the strongest film tax incentive schemes in the world – with a 100% break for national productions, 25% break for international productions, and 1.5% withholding tax – the Dominican Republic has seen a surge in film production since the new film law was enacted in 2010. This phenomenon [...]

  • Panama’s Daniel Domínguez on Central America

    Panama’s Daniel Domínguez on Central America Cinema Growth, Trends.

    PANAMA CITY — Until now, IFF Panama has only had audience awards for completed films. But for its 8th edition, it is hosting a new Fipresci Prize for the 12-pic competition, Stories from Central America and the Caribbean. The jury members are Joel del Río, from Cuba, José Teodoro, from Canada, and Daniel Domínguez, from Panama. [...]

  • IFF Panama: Diana Sanchez on Role

    IFF Panama: Diana Sanchez on Role as Toronto’s New Senior Director of Film

    PANAMA CITY — In March 2019, IFF Panama’s artistic director Diana Sanchez, was appointed senior director of film at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, as part of a wider remodeling of the fest’s senior management. Sanchez has served as artistic director of IFF Panama since its launch in 2011 and has also worked with many [...]

  • Werner Herzog’s Tribeca-Bound 'Nomad' to Air

    Werner Herzog’s Tribeca-Bound Documentary 'Nomad' to Air on the BBC

    Werner Herzog’s latest documentary, a tribute to writer Bruce Chatwin, will air in Britain on the BBC, which commissioned the film for its long-running documentary series “Arena,” the pubcaster announced Tuesday. “Nomad – In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin” is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 28. In [...]

  • John WatersHammer Museum Gala, Arrivals, Los

    John Waters to Receive Locarno Film Festival’s Top Honor

    John Waters is set to receive the Pardo d’onore Manor lifetime achievement award at this year’s Locarno Film Festival, the first under new artistic director Lili Hinstin. The cult U.S. filmmaker will receive the festival’s highest distinction in Locarno’s Piazza Grande on Aug. 16. Hinstin said Waters’ “playful” work, which was “full of boldness and [...]

  • Colombian film director Ciro Guerra appears

    Cannes: Ciro Guerra to Head Jury of Critics' Week

    Critically acclaimed Colombian director Ciro Guerra (“Birds of Passage”) is set to preside over the jury of Critics’ Week, which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival and is dedicated to first and second films. The jury will be completed by the actress Amira Casar (“Call Me By Your Name”); Paris-based Danish producer Marianne Slot [...]

  • Avengers Read Kid-Friendly 'Infinity War' Adaptation

    Avengers Assemble on 'Kimmel' to Read 'Kid-Friendly' 'Infinity War' Adaptation

    With “Avengers: Endgame” on the horizon, the film’s cast stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night to bring a genocide-less version of “Infinity War” to any kids watching at home. “Grown adults left the theater crying,” Kimmel began, referring to “Infininty War’s” upsetting conclusion, in which Thanos murders half the universe’s life. “While children love [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad