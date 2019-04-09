×
Peter Sarsgaard Drama ‘The Sound of Silence’ Lands at IFC

Dave McNary

Sound of Silence
CREDIT: Sundance Film Festival

IFC Films has bought U.S. rights to Peter Sarsgaard’s drama “The Sound of Silence,” two months after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

IFC plans to release “The Sound of Silence,” which also stars Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori and Austin Pendleton, later this year. The film is Michael Tyburski’s directorial debut feature, which he co-wrote with Ben Nabors. Producers are Nabors, Michael Prall, Anonymous Content’s Tariq Merhad and Charlie Scully, and Keshet Films’ Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni.

“The Sound of Silence,”  based on the short film “Palimpsest,” follows a self-taught scientist working in New York  City as a “house tuner” — a highly specialized profession he’s invented — in which his clients approach him with troubles like depression, anxiety, or fatigue. After extensive analysis of their homes’ acoustic characteristics, he identifies some sonic combination that’s altering their mood and re-calibrates the home.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with extraordinary new voices like writer/director Michael Tyburski,” said IFC’s Arianna Bocco. “There is a quiet brilliance to this film that we believe will translate widely and loudly to audiences across the U.S.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco and UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Peter Debruge of Variety said in his Sundance review,”‘The Sound of Silence’ is a deeply silly movie that takes itself incredibly seriously, and believe it or not, that’s its great pleasure. Nearly two decades ago, Charlie Kaufman opened the door to a fresh realm of absurdist science fiction with ‘Being John Malkovich,’ and few screenwriters have managed to replicate that endearingly dorky, hyper-cerebral style of comedy since.”

