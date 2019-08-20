IFC Midnight Buys Survival Thriller ‘Radioflash’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Midnight has acquired U.S. rights to “Radioflash,” a survival thriller starring Dominic Monaghan and Brighton Sharbino, Variety has learned. The company will release the movie on Nov. 15.

The film imagines a dystopian future, one in which an electric-magnetic pulse strikes America, knocking out all the power and pushing the country into the Dark Ages. Reese (Sharbino), a tech-savvy teenager and her father Chris (Monaghan) flee the city, and seek refuge with her grandfather deep in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. Safety proves to be hard to come by.

“With a genre film, the type we have seen before, the challenge is to make it different,” director Ben McPherson said in a statement. “I wanted this film to be unpredictable and disorienting so that the viewer like the protagonist never knew what was around each corner. There is never a moment in the film where we are certain about who we can trust, and we’re thrilled to partner with IFC Midnight, a distributor that also prides itself on defying expectations.”

Monaghan is best known for his work in “Lord of the Rings,” while Sharbino’s highest profile work includes a recurring role on “The Walking Dead.” The cast also includes Will Patton (“Armageddon”) and Fionnula Flanagan (“The Others”). “Radioflash” was produced by Rocco DeVilliers, Ben McPherson, Brad Skaar, and Clay Vandiver.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films EVP of Acquisitions Arianna Bocco and IFC Films Director of Acquisitions and Production Aijah Keith with JD Beaufils and Julie Paquit from VMI Worldwide representing the filmmakers.