IFC Films Buys Chris Morris’ ‘The Day Shall Come’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Chris Morris’ “The Day Shall Come,” an incisive satire about a misbegotten FBI sting operation. It marks the British filmmaker’s follow-up to “Four Lions,” a boundary-pushing comedy about a group of terrorist jihadis that hit theaters in 2010. “The Day Shall Come” premiered to positive reviews at this year’s SXSW.

The film follows Moses Al Shabaz (Marchánt Davis), a political activist who runs a mission in the Miami projects with his wife Venus (Danielle Brooks). Moses bans guns from his community, fights crime and harbors dreams of a government overthrow, but he also struggles financially. In order to save his family from eviction, he accepts $50,000 in return for taking possession of illegal guns for his “revolution.” Unbeknownst to Moses, his sponsor works for the FBI. In the opening title card, Morris writes that the film is “based on a hundred true stories.” IFC will release the film theatrically and on demand Sept. 27.

“The Day Shall Come” features a standout turn by newcomer Davis and boasts a cast that includes Anna Kendrick, stand-up comic Jim Gaffigan, and Denis O’Hare (“True Blood”). The film is produced by See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, Archer Gray’s Anne Carey, Chris Morris and Derrin Schlesinger. It was made with support from Film4, Riverstone Pictures and the BFI (awarding funds from the National Lottery). It was produced in association with FilmNation Entertainment, Cross City Films, and Archer Gray.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, IFC’s EVP of acquisitions and production. FilmNation represented the filmmakers.