×

IFC Films Buys Chris Morris’ ‘The Day Shall Come’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Chris Morris’ “The Day Shall Come,” an incisive satire about a misbegotten FBI sting operation. It marks the British filmmaker’s follow-up to “Four Lions,” a boundary-pushing comedy about a group of terrorist jihadis that hit theaters in 2010. “The Day Shall Come” premiered to positive reviews at this year’s SXSW.

The film follows Moses Al Shabaz (Marchánt Davis), a political activist who runs a mission in the Miami projects with his wife Venus (Danielle Brooks). Moses bans guns from his community, fights crime and harbors dreams of a government overthrow, but he also struggles financially. In order to save his family from eviction, he accepts $50,000 in return for taking possession of illegal guns for his “revolution.” Unbeknownst to Moses, his sponsor works for the FBI. In the opening title card, Morris writes that the film is “based on a hundred true stories.” IFC will release the film theatrically and on demand Sept. 27.

“The Day Shall Come” features a standout turn by newcomer Davis and boasts a cast that includes Anna Kendrick, stand-up comic Jim Gaffigan, and Denis O’Hare (“True Blood”). The film is produced by See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, Archer Gray’s Anne Carey, Chris Morris and Derrin Schlesinger. It was made with support from Film4, Riverstone Pictures and the BFI (awarding funds from the National Lottery). It was produced in association with FilmNation Entertainment, Cross City Films, and Archer Gray.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, IFC’s EVP of acquisitions and production. FilmNation represented the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Chris Morris Movie 'The Day Shall

    IFC Films Buys Chris Morris' 'The Day Shall Come' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Chris Morris’ “The Day Shall Come,” an incisive satire about a misbegotten FBI sting operation. It marks the British filmmaker’s follow-up to “Four Lions,” a boundary-pushing comedy about a group of terrorist jihadis that hit theaters in 2010. “The Day Shall Come” premiered to positive reviews at this [...]

  • Panama’s Abner Benaim Sets ‘Plaza Catedral,’

    Panama’s Abner Benaim Readies ‘Plaza Catedral’ with Mexico’s Ilse Salas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Panama’s internationally best-known helmer, Abner Benaim (“Ruben Blades Is Not My Name”) has moved into pre-production on his second fiction feature film, “Plaza Catedral,” which is set to star Mexico’s Ilse Salas, who has just won Mexican Academy’s Ariel Award for best actress for her performance in Alejandra Marquez’s Toronto hit “The Good Girls.” Salas [...]

  • ‘The Father’ Directing Duo on Laughing

    ‘The Father’ Directing Duo on Laughing Through Grief, and Film as Therapy

    Writer-director duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov are two of Bulgaria’s most acclaimed filmmakers, earning critical plaudits with their award-winning features “The Lesson” (2014) and “Glory” (2016). Part of their Newspaper Clippings Trilogy, the films were inspired by sensationalist media stories depicting the absurdity of life in post-communist Bulgaria. Grozeva and Valchanov took a break [...]

  • Cineflix Acquires Global Rights to Israel-Iran

    Cineflix Acquires Global Rights to Israel-Iran Spy thriller 'Tehran'

    Cineflix Rights has acquired exclusive global distribution rights to “Tehran,” the Israel-Iran espionage thriller created by Moshe Zonder (“Fauda”), Dana Eden (“Mother’s Day”) and Maor Kohn. “Tehran” follows the story Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent who travels to the Iranian capital, where she was born and raised, to undertake her very first mission, disabling [...]

  • Roger Garcia

    Roger Garcia Joins China's Hainan Film Festival as Artistic Advisor

    Film industry veteran, Roger Garcia has been appointed as artistic advisor to the Hainan Island International Film Festival in China. The festival will be held in Sanya, capital of Hainan, a province in southern China that is touted as a tropical tourism destination. For several years, Garcia held a similar post, as executive director, at [...]

  • Nova Lituania

    Karlovy Vary Review: 'Nova Lituania'

    In the late 1930s, prior to emigrating to the United States, Lithuanian geographer Kazys Pakstas proposed a radical solution to what he saw as the inevitable eradication of the nation through its assimilation into the German and Russian spheres of influence: The purchase and annexation of a large tract of land on the African or [...]

  • Mark Damon, CEO & Chairman, Foresight

    Film News Roundup: Mark Damon's DCR Finance Receives $25 Million Investment

    In today’s film news roundup, Mark Damon receives an investment from Cinevideotech, Hollywood publicists set their awards show, Rob Zombie’s “3 From Hell” and a 9/11 documentary “You Are Here” get release dates.  INVESTMENT Mark Damon’s DCR Finance Corp., co-headed with financer Adi Cohen and producer Jordi Rediu, has received a $25 million investment from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad