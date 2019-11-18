×
Idris Elba to Star in ‘The Harder They Fall’ for Netflix

Idris Elba will star alongside Jonathan Majors in “The Harder They Fall,” a Netflix movie that will be produced by Jay-Z.

The film follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison and decides to reunite with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

British musician Jeymes Samuel, known by his stage name the Bullitts, will helm the film, marking his feature directorial debut. He previously worked with Jay-Z on “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack.” Sources say “The Harder They Fall” is expected to take a similar approach to incorporating music as “The Great Gatsby.”

Samuel will produce “The Harder They Fall” alongside Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

Elba recently co-starred with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” which grossed more then $750 million worldwide.  He can be seen next in Tom Hoopers’ “Cats” adaptation at Universal and Working Title. Elba is currently shooting “The Suicide Squad” with Margot Robbie at Warner Bros. and also has the George Miller movie “Three Thousand Years and Longing” opposite Tilda Swinton.

He is repped by WME and the Artists Partnership.

