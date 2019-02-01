Idris Elba in Talks to Star in Supernatural Thriller ‘Deeper’

Idris Elba is in talks to star in MGM’s supernatural thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety.

“Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur will direct. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures.

The film follows a former astronaut who was hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. Supernatural events transpire as the vehicle gets closer to its destination. Production is expected to start this spring.

MGM landed the project in 2016 when Bradley Cooper was attached to star. At one point, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot was also in talks to join the cast. That version almost came to fruition with “White God” helmer Kornel Mundruczo, but they both exited the movie after Cooper’s schedule couldn’t come together. The studio shelved the project until it could find the right director to come on board.

Elba recently wrapped production on “Hobbs & Shaw” which dropped its first trailer on Friday and also stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. He can next be seen in the Netflix comedy series “Turn Up Charlie,” which he also co-created and executive produced. He returns next year to his starring role in the hit BBC series “Luther,” which he also executive produces.

He is currently filming Working Title’s “Cats” adaptation.

He is repped by WME, the Artists Partnership, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.