×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Idina Menzel in Talks to Play Evil Stepmother in ‘Cinderella’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Idina Menzel attends a premiere for "Uncut Gems" on day five of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre, in Toronto2019 TIFF - "Uncut Gems" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 09 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutters

Idina Menzel is in negotiations to join Camila Cabello in Sony’s “Cinderella,” portraying the evil stepmother.

The news comes a day after the revelation that Billy Porter was in talks to play Cinderella’s fairy godmother. Sony had no comment on either possible casting.

The stepmother role, also known as Lady Tremaine, is based on the original character from the Cinderella fairy tale created by Charles Perrault in the 17th century.

Menzel is best known as the voice of Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen,” in which she sang the Academy Award winning song “Let It Go.” She won a Tony for “Wicked” and was nominated for “Rent” and “If/Then.” She reprises her voice role in the upcoming “Frozen 2” and appears in A24’s upcoming crime drama “Uncut Gems.”

Cabello came on to the project in April with “Blockers” director Kay Cannon attached to helm and pen the script. Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner.

The new “Cinderella” will be a music-oriented version of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Disney’s 1950 animated drama has received two live-action remakes: 1997’s iteration starring Brandy and Whitney Houston and Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 version with Lily James. The latter grossed $543 million worldwide.

The news about Menzel was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

 

More Film

  • Idina Menzel attends a premiere for

    Idina Menzel in Talks to Play Evil Stepmother in 'Cinderella'

    Idina Menzel is in negotiations to join Camila Cabello in Sony’s “Cinderella,” portraying the evil stepmother. The news comes a day after the revelation that Billy Porter was in talks to play Cinderella’s fairy godmother. Sony had no comment on either possible casting. The stepmother role, also known as Lady Tremaine, is based on the [...]

  • Jexi

    Film Review: 'Jexi'

    A dweeb strikes up a relationship with his female-voiced virtual assistant. Most moviegoers would recognize that as the plot of Spike Jonze’s “Her” — and most would probably say, as well, that Jonze’s cautionary A.I. romantic fantasy, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the depressed loner who comes under the seductive spell of his Siri muse, is [...]

  • Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot to Play Polish Heroine 'Irena Sendler' in Holocaust Drama

    “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot will produce and star in “Irena Sendler,” based on the Polish heroine who saved thousands of Jewish children during the Holocaust. “Irena Sendler” has been set up with Warner Bros. through Gadot’s newly formed Pilot Wave with producing partner and husband Jason Varsano. Marc Platt will also produce. Justine Juel [...]

  • Selena Arizanovic Solstice Studios logo

    Solstice Studios Hires Music, Strategy Executives (EXCLUSIVE)

    Solstice Studios has made two key hires. Selena Arizanovic has been tapped as senior vice president of music, and Nathan Rodriguez has been named director of statistics and analytics. Arizanovic joins Solstice from Millennium Films, where she was music supervisor and head of music production. She has worked on more than 60 movies, including such [...]

  • Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro Slams 'Dirty Player' Donald Trump While Promoting 'The Irishman' in U.K.

    Robert De Niro has taken fresh swipes at Donald Trump, branding the U.S. president a “dirty player” who is attempting to destroy institutions to “save himself.” The Oscar-winning actor was speaking onstage at the BFI London Film Festival ahead of the international premiere Sunday of “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s crime drama, in which he plays [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad