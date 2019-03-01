×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ian McKellen: Kevin Spacey, Bryan Singer Allegedly Abused Others Because They ‘Were in the Closet’

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Spacey Ian McKellen Bryan Singer
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ian McKellen is making some controversial comments about the sexual assault allegations his former colleagues Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer both face.

“Both of them were in the closet,” he said on a recent live recording of the #QueerAF podcast during National Student Pride 2019. “Hence all their problems as people and their relationships with other people. If they had been able to be open about themselves and their desires, they wouldn’t have started abusing people in the way they’re being accused.”

Starring as the villain Magneto, McKellen worked with director Singer on several films in the “X-Men” franchise and starred in his 1998 movie “Apt Pupil.” He interacted with Spacey while the accused actor served as the artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London, a venue that uncovered 20 accounts of alleged inappropriate behavior during Spacey’s tenure from 2003-2015.

While speaking about the #MeToo movement, McKellen said the issue of accused actors returning to the public eye is “difficult to be absolutely black and white.”

“Whether they should be forced to stop working, that’s debatable. I think that’s rather up to the public,” he said. “Do you want to see someone who’s been accused of something that you don’t approve of? Do you ever want to see them again? If the answer is no, you won’t buy a ticket, you won’t turn on the television. But there may be others for whom that’s not a consideration.”

Earlier this year, four men accused Singer of engaging in sexual misconduct with them when they were underage boys. He was replaced as director of “Bohemian Rhapsody” during filming (though he kept the director credit), and the Queen biopic went on to win four Oscars. In January, Spacey was arraigned on a charge of sexually assaulting a busboy in 2016.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • Edge of Tomorrow 2 sequel prequel

    'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel Officially in the Works

    “Edge of Tomorrow” is officially getting a sequel. Warner Bros. is moving ahead with its follow-up to the Tom Cruise-Emily Blunt time-travel tale “Edge of Tomorrow,” with “Invention of Lying” scribe Matthew Robinson writing the script. The 2014 original, directed by Doug Liman, grossed $370.5 million worldwide, including $100.2 million in the U.S. “Edge of [...]

  • Good Boys Universal

    Hollywood's Stunt Industry Grapples With Issues of Race and Skin Color

    In August, a photo surfaced of a boy in an Afro wig with makeup-darkened skin standing in for 11-year-old African-American actor Keith L. Williams on the Vancouver set of “Good Boys,” a comedy about three sixth-graders who ditch school and wind up on a road trip. The image sparked online outrage, and Seth Rogen, one [...]

  • From Video Game, to Spider-Verse, to

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's' Journey From Video Game to Oscars

    Dan Slott wants to make one thing very clear: “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” — animated tour-de-force, Oscar winner, the best Spidey movie ever made — is its own thing. “It tells the story of Miles,” Slott says. “The heart of the movie is that.” But, that said, tracing back the deep roots of the movie, [...]

  • JD McCrary

    JD McCrary Makes Hollywood Records History as Youngest Person to Sign With the Label

    It was just about a year ago when, at the 2018 Grammy Awards, JD McCrary — 10 at the time — joined Childish Gambino on stage at Madison Square Garden. After he impressed the A-list crowd with his part in their 2017 collaboration, “Terrified”, the internet clamored for details. Just who was the powerhouse vocalist [...]

  • --FILE--Wang Jianlin, Chairman of Dalian Wanda

    Wanda Film Holdings Gets Approval to Acquire Wanda Media, Resumes Trading

    Wanda Film Holdings has obtained approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to acquire Wanda Media, Chinese media reports said, indicating that Dalian Wanda’s long-planned restructuring of its entertainment division at last has the green light to proceed. Wanda Film resumed trading on the Shenzhen stock exchange on Thursday. Wanda Film Holdings is a subsidiary [...]

  • Emma Roberts arrives at the Vanity

    Emma Roberts to Star in Netflix Rom-Com 'Holidate'

    Emma Roberts is set to star in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Holidate,” produced by McG’s Wonderland Productions. “Malibu’s Most Wanted” helmer John Whitesell is directing, with Tiffany Paulsen penning the script. The story follows Sloane (Roberts) and Jackson, two perpetual singles who hate the holidays since their continual lack of a significant other subjects them to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad