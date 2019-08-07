Film News Roundup: ‘I Love Lucy’ Theatrical Showings Attract 60,000 Attendees

In today’s film news roundup, “I Love Lucy” draws nostalgic fans to theaters, “Desolation Center” is set for release and “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” and “American Dharma” are sold.

BOX OFFICE

Fathom Events reported a Tuesday night showing of “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” drew more than 60,000 attendees with an estimated $777,645 at 660 North American sites.

The take left the one-night showing in sixth place for the day at the domestic box office. “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” featured five episodes of “I Love Lucy,” along with a featurette on the colorization of the shows.

The showing took place on Ball’s 108th birthday. Fathom, which is operated by the AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains, said some locations adding showtimes and auditoriums to meet fan demand.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said, “The incredible performance of ‘I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration’ demonstrates the enormous appeal of experiencing classic television on the big screen, and Fathom Events’ commitment to innovation and creativity in both the broadcast and cinema industries.”

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment will release “I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection” on DVD on Aug. 13 with 16 full-length colorized episodes.

RELEASE DATE

Matson Films, in association with Mu Productions, will release the music festival documentary “Desolation Center” in at least 50 markets starting on Sept. 13 in Los Angeles.

The film is the untold story of a series of guerrilla music and art performance happenings in the ’80s which inspired the birth of contemporary festival culture including Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella. The film combines interviews and performance footage of Sonic Youth, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Perry Farrell, Redd Kross, Einstürzende Neubauten, Survival Research Laboratories and Savage Republic.

“Desolation Center” is directed by the creator and organizer of the original events, Stuart Swezey. It explores how the actions of a few outsiders were able to incite seismic cultural shifts.

ACQUISITIONS

Juno Films has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to Rob Garver’s “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael.”

The film, which had its world premiere at Telluride, will premiere theatrically at Film Forum in January followed by a national theatrical rollout.

Kael is voiced by Sarah Jessica Parker, and participants include Quentin Tarantino, Camille Paglia, David O. Russell, Molly Haskell, Francis Ford Coppola and daughter Gina James. Kael was one of the most powerful movie critics of the 20th century, working for the New Yorker and publishing a dozen best-selling books.

New York-based director and editor Garver produced “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” for 29Pictures LLC, alongside Glen Zipper (“Undefeated”) and co-producer Doug Blush (“20 Feet From Stardom”).

Utopia has acquired U.S. rights to Errol Morris’ “American Dharma,” the filmmaker’s conversation with Steve Bannon.

The movie will be released on Nov. 1 at the Film Forum in New York, with a national theatrical rollout to follow. Morris questions Bannon on his background, belief system, worldview and current feelings on President Trump.

Said Morris: “I made this film because I wanted to learn about Stephen K. Bannon, to try to understand him, because he scares me. I thought if making a film could help me, and others, understand any of this then it would be a good thing. I’m delighted ‘American Dharma’ will be reaching audiences and excited to partner with Utopia.”

The film was produced by Morris, Marie Savare of Maje Productions, P.J. van Sandwijk of Storyteller Productions, Robert Fernandez of Moxie Pictures, and Steven Hathaway of Fourth Floor Productions. Michael Lesslie of Storyteller Productions served as executive producer. Endeavor Content handled the sale on behalf of the filmmakers.