×

Film News Roundup: ‘I Love Lucy’ Theatrical Showings Attract 60,000 Attendees

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
I Love Lucy
CREDIT: Globe Photos/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, “I Love Lucy” draws nostalgic fans to theaters, “Desolation Center” is set for release and “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” and “American Dharma” are sold.

BOX OFFICE 

Fathom Events reported a Tuesday night showing of “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” drew more than 60,000 attendees with an estimated $777,645 at 660 North American sites.

The take left the one-night showing in sixth place for the day at the domestic box office. “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” featured five episodes of “I Love Lucy,” along with a featurette on the colorization of the shows.

The showing took place on Ball’s 108th birthday. Fathom, which is operated by the AMC, Cinemark and Regal chains, said some locations adding showtimes and auditoriums to meet fan demand.

Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said, “The incredible performance of ‘I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration’ demonstrates the enormous appeal of experiencing classic television on the big screen, and Fathom Events’ commitment to innovation and creativity in both the broadcast and cinema industries.”

Related

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment will release “I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection” on DVD on Aug. 13 with 16 full-length colorized episodes.

RELEASE DATE

Matson Films, in association with Mu Productions, will release the music festival documentary “Desolation Center” in at least 50 markets starting on Sept. 13 in Los Angeles.

The film is the untold story of a series of guerrilla music and art performance happenings in the ’80s which inspired the birth of contemporary festival culture including Burning Man, Lollapalooza and Coachella. The film combines interviews and performance footage of Sonic Youth, Minutemen, Meat Puppets, Perry Farrell, Redd Kross, Einstürzende Neubauten, Survival Research Laboratories and Savage Republic.

“Desolation Center” is directed by the creator and organizer of the original events, Stuart Swezey. It explores how the actions of a few outsiders were able to incite seismic cultural shifts.

ACQUISITIONS

Juno Films has acquired the exclusive North American distribution rights to Rob Garver’s “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael.”

The film, which had its world premiere at Telluride, will premiere theatrically at Film Forum in January followed by a national theatrical rollout.

Kael is voiced by Sarah Jessica Parker, and participants include Quentin Tarantino, Camille Paglia, David O. Russell, Molly Haskell, Francis Ford Coppola and daughter Gina James. Kael was one of the most powerful movie critics of the 20th century, working for the New Yorker and publishing a dozen best-selling books.

New York-based director and editor Garver produced “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” for 29Pictures LLC, alongside Glen Zipper (“Undefeated”) and co-producer Doug Blush (“20 Feet From Stardom”).

****
Utopia has acquired U.S. rights to Errol Morris’ “American Dharma,” the filmmaker’s conversation with Steve Bannon.

The movie will be released on Nov. 1 at the Film Forum in New York, with a national theatrical rollout to follow. Morris questions Bannon on his background, belief system, worldview and current feelings on President Trump.

Said Morris: “I made this film because I wanted to learn about Stephen K. Bannon, to try to understand him, because he scares me. I thought if making a film could help me, and others, understand any of this then it would be a good thing. I’m delighted ‘American Dharma’ will be reaching audiences and excited to partner with Utopia.”

The film was produced by Morris, Marie Savare of Maje Productions, P.J. van Sandwijk of Storyteller Productions, Robert Fernandez of Moxie Pictures, and Steven Hathaway of Fourth Floor Productions. Michael Lesslie of Storyteller Productions served as executive producer. Endeavor Content handled the sale on behalf of the filmmakers.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • I Love Lucy

    Film News Roundup: 'I Love Lucy' Theatrical Showings Attract 60,000 Attendees

    In today’s film news roundup, “I Love Lucy” draws nostalgic fans to theaters, “Desolation Center” is set for release and “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” and “American Dharma” are sold. BOX OFFICE  Fathom Events reported a Tuesday night showing of “I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration” drew more than 60,000 attendees with an [...]

  • Megan Ellison

    Megan Ellison Addresses Annapurna Staff Amid Chapter 11 Reports (EXCLUSIVE)

    Waving off reports of potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, Megan Ellison addressed the staff of her indie film company Annapurna Pictures, saying she has no intention of losing her grip on the pedigreed and financially turbulent studio. While two different reports speculated she and father Larry Ellison are playing hardball with bank lenders over [...]

  • 'If Only' Review: Ginevra Elkann's Wistful,

    Locarno Film Review: 'If Only'

    “Magari” is an Italian word without a precise English-language equivalent: somewhere between “maybe” and “I wish,” backed by a particularly Italian tone of cheerful, shrugging flexibility. It’s the original title of Ginevra Elkann’s sweetly ruminative debut feature, though the more blandly whimsical “If Only” has been chosen as its English moniker, which is neither wrong [...]

  • 'The Kitchen': A Mob Drama Like

    Film Review: 'The Kitchen'

    When two movie studios launch projects built on a suspiciously similar concept — it could be asteroid-hitting-the-earth thrillers or animated bug comedies, biopics about Truman Capote writing “In Cold Blood” or reboots of classic old monster franchises — it’s sometimes a coincidence and sometimes a case of flat-out imitation (which is the nice word for [...]

  • Locarno Critics Academy

    Locarno Film Festival Hosts Aspiring Film Critics

    For the eighth year in a row, the Locarno Film Festival is playing host to 12 aspiring film critics from around the world as part of the festival’s annual Critics Academy initiative. Featuring participants from Switzerland, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Mexico, the U.S, the U.K., Nigeria and Czech Republic, the latest edition of the Locarno Critics [...]

  • Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' to

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Set to Speed Past Box Office Pileup

    Call it an end of summer box office dump, but busy movie theater marquees are about to get even more crowded. That’s because five films — Disney-Fox’s tear-jerker “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” Warner Bros. and New Line’s heist thriller “The Kitchen,” Paramount’s kiddy pic “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Lionsgate, [...]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Stubs Subscription Service Hits 900,000 Members

    AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program, which allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, has hit 900,000 subscribers. That figure is far ahead of the original projection, announced 14 months ago, for 500,000 Stubs subscribers by the end of its first year. AMC launched the program as a means to combat [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad