×

Friends and Co-Stars Remember Patrick Swayze in Documentary Trailer (Watch)

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

Patrick Swayze’s friends, co-stars and loved ones remember the late actor in the new trailer for Paramount Network’s documentary “I Am Patrick Swayze.”

“You’re only on this planet for so long,” says Swayze at the beginning of the trailer. “Go for it now.”

Swayze died almost ten years ago in September 2009 at 57 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer. The actor was best known for his roles in “Ghost,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Red Dawn” and “Point Break.”

The actor’s co-stars Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Kelly Lynch and director Roland Joffe appear in the trailer alongside Swayze’s widow, Lisa Niemi, and brother Don Swayze.

“Patrick had something about him that was very rugged, but that also had that beautiful, gentle, sensuous ability to move,” says Moore, who starred in “Ghost” with Swayze.

“It’s raw courage of someone who knew they were going to die but wasn’t making an issue of it,” says Joffe, who directed Swayze in “City of Joy.”

The trailer hints at a darker side to the actor. Niemi says, “He’d be bubbly and fun, and as soon as he’s by himself and alone, he would just crash.”

“I have these demons that run around in my insides,” Swayze says in another clip.

“Youngblood” co-star Lowe closes out the trailer: “What Patrick accomplished in his life, very few people get to accomplish.”

“I Am Patrick Swayze” debuts on the Paramount Network on Aug. 18.

More Film

  • I Am Patrick Swayze Trailer

    Friends and Co-Stars Remember Patrick Swayze in Documentary Trailer (Watch)

    Patrick Swayze’s friends, co-stars and loved ones remember the late actor in the new trailer for Paramount Network’s documentary “I Am Patrick Swayze.” “You’re only on this planet for so long,” says Swayze at the beginning of the trailer. “Go for it now.” Swayze died almost ten years ago in September 2009 at 57 after [...]

  • Mark Bright Matthew Gross

    Paramount Players Lands Country Musical From 'Across the Universe' Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a competitive bidding war, Paramount Players has acquired the rights to develop an untitled country music musical with “Across the Universe” producer Matthew Gross and country music super-producer Mark Bright on board to develop. Gross brought the project to the studio, and the fact that Bright was producing the film’s soundtrack stood as a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Almost Famous' Musical Sets Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Almost Famous,” a new musical based on the Oscar-winning film, has lined up its creative team and cast. The show, which will kick off the 2019-2020 Season at the Old Globe, will include Colin Donnell as rock star Russell Hammond, Casey Likes as teenage journalist William Miller, and Solea Pfeiffer as groupie Penny Lane. The [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw Stunts BTS

    Inside the Wild Yet Believable Action of 'Hobbs & Shaw'

    For supervising stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara, topping franchise fans’ expectations for high-octane action in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” was no Sunday drive. “The hardest part is coming up with concepts and trying to be unique and different,” says O’Hara about working on the franchise’s ninth film and its first spinoff. The crew [...]

  • 1917 Trailer

    Sam Mendes' '1917' Trailer Captures Height of World War I

    Sam Mendes revisits the height of World War I in his upcoming period drama “1917.” The new trailer released Thursday captures the mounting pressure to stop a brutal attack that could threaten the lives of thousands of soldiers on the battlefield. The heart-pounding footage opens with a soldier running through black-clouded bomb blasts before the [...]

  • Rob Lowe, Regina Hall. Actor Rob

    Inside HFPA Grants Banquet: Philanthropy, Trump Jokes and a Ben Platt-Beanie Feldstein Duet

    Though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet was held at the same time as CNN’s second night of Democratic presidential debates, politically minded guests got their fix there in the ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire hotel when Arnold Schwarzenegger took several jabs at President Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger kicked things off by recalling how [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad