×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hustlers’ to Steal $28 Million as ‘It: Chapter Two’ Leads Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

STX’s crime dramedy “Hustlers” is heading for an impressive domestic opening weekend with as much as $28 million for a solid second place behind “It: Chapter Two’s” sophomore session of around $40 million, early estimates showed Friday.

Warner Bros.’ adaptation of mystery drama “The Goldfinch,” however, is showing little traction and heading for a dismal debut of less than $4 million from 2,542 venues.

STX had forecast that “Hustlers” would open with between $20 million and $26 million from 3,250 sites, but rival estimates placed the star-studded title at as high as $29 million. The comedy-drama is likely to become STX’s best performer since Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s “The Upside” became a surprise hit earlier this year. The studio’s other recent releases, including “Best of Enemies,” “Uglydolls,” and “Poms,” have disappointed at the box office.

Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York magazine story “The Hustlers at Scores,” “Hustlers” follows a group of strippers who orchestrate a plan to get back at the affluent Wall Street clients who have wronged them.

Related

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo, the film premiered on Sept. 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival amid strong reviews and boasts a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 87%. Lorene Scarfia directed the true story, which has a $20 million price tag and is earning Lopez Oscar buzz for her role as ringleader Ramona, from her own script.

Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” is continuing to lure moviegoers to multiplexes with a decline of 55% from its opening. The horror sequel should wind up the weekend with around $154 million in its first 10 days.

Not faring as well for Warner Bros., however, is “The Goldfinch.” The drama, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt, had been forecast to take in between $7 million to $12 million on a $40 million budget, but is currently undercutting even those predictions. Ansel Elgort stars as a young man who turns to art forgery after losing his mother in a freak tragedy. “The Goldfinch” holds an unimpressive 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Goldfinch” will be competing for third place with Disney’s ninth outing of “The Lion King,” Lionsgate’s fourth weekend of “Angel Has Fallen” and Universal’s fifth round of “Good Boys.” “The Lion King” will have taken in nearly $535 million in North America by the end of the weekend while “Good Boys” will top $72 million.

More Film

  • Michael Fassbender Next Goal Wins

    Michael Fassbender to Star in Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

    Michael Fassbender is in final negotiations to star in the Fox Searchlight dramedy “Next Goal Wins,” which Taika Waititi will direct. Variety first reported last month that Waititi, who also penned the script with Iain Morris, was going to shoot this film before jumping into the next “Thor” pic for Marvel. The movie is based [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu star

    'Hustlers' to Steal $28 Million as 'It: Chapter Two' Leads Box Office

    STX’s crime dramedy “Hustlers” is heading for an impressive domestic opening weekend with as much as $28 million for a solid second place behind “It: Chapter Two’s” sophomore session of around $40 million, early estimates showed Friday. Warner Bros.’ adaptation of mystery drama “The Goldfinch,” however, is showing little traction and heading for a dismal [...]

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Shuts Down, With Parent Company Citing Failure to Raise Funds

    MoviePass, the long-struggling theater subscription service, finally appears to be down for the count. On Friday, MoviePass notified remaining subscribers that it would be shutting down the service effective Sept. 14, 2019, because “its efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date,” parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics announced. “The company is continuing [...]

  • Tammy's Always Dying

    Toronto Film Review: 'Tammy's Always Dying'

    “Tammy’s Always Dying” belongs to that peculiarly Canadian school of depressing sad-sack comedies about dysfunctional relationships between generally annoying people whom we’re nonetheless meant to somehow feel warm and fuzzy about. These films frequently debut at TIFF, then are little heard from again beyond the realms of the CBC and Air Canada movie playlists. Neither [...]

  • Dan Berger Named Head of Communications

    Amblin Partners Names Dan Berger Head of Communications

    Amblin Partners has set a new leadership structure that welcomes longtime Hollywood player Dan Berger as executive vice president and head of communications at the Steven Spielberg content company. Last at 20th Century Fox film before Disney acquired the studio in March, Berger will oversee Amblin’s corporate communications, marketing and publicity efforts. He will also [...]

  • Sea Fever

    Toronto Film Review: 'Sea Fever'

    Something — we never quite figure out what, where it came from or why — menaces the crew of an Irish fishing trawler in “Sea Fever.” , or anything else in particular. Nonetheless, it’s a conventional buildup-to-process-of-cast-elimination suspenser that’s unfortunately low on actual suspense, let alone thrills or narrative invention. Some recognizable cast names and [...]

  • The Weekend

    Film Review: 'The Weekend'

    , as stark white-on-black title cards usher in a muted, clarinet-led jazz score of faintly mournful whimsy. Check. It continues: Our protagonist is a dry, lovelorn standup comic, inclined to drop references to Godard and Fellini in casual conversation, working out romantic issues against a backdrop of warm autumnal melancholy. Check, check, check. Yet if [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad