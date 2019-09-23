×

‘Human Capital’ Director Marc Meyers on One-Percent Villains and Liev Schreiber’s Take on Willy Loman

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marc Meyers

Behind-the-scenes-industry-player-turned-movie-director Marc Meyers took multitasking to a new level this month, debuting two wildly different films at corresponding fall festivals.

Meyers helmed “Human Capital,” a hit-and-run drama told from numerous perspectives that stars Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei and “Stranger Things” breakout star Maya Hawke, which debuted in the official selection in Toronto. A week later, he brought “We Summon the Darkness,” a horror-comedy set against the Satanic panic of 1980s, to Austin’s Fantastic Fest.

Variety caught up with the busy filmmaker (who used to work in our hallowed Los Angeles halls) to reflect on the projects, his upcoming Universal Pictures film “All My Life” and why the one percent are go-to movie villains these days.

You came in to your first TIFF with some heat from your last movie, “My Friend Dahmer.” Do you think people expected that same edge?

Related

This was my first TIFF; I take it all with lots of gratitude. “My Friend Dahmer” wasn’t my first film, but it was the first one that touched a nerve and entered some part of pop culture. It was technically my fourth film. “Human Capital,” I feel like, is the natural evolution of my craft. Working with these actors was a true highlight. You don’t get a chance too often as a director to try to tell a story that is structurally unconventional — and at the same time a story that is populist enough that lots of people can go and see it.

There’s a theme in “Human Capital” that is all over the prominent films this year — grappling with income disparity and a bubbling class war. Why is that? 

There’s a dialogue about the one percent and class, and also about people living in the shadows who don’t have the resources to defend themselves. It’s a very relevant theme that, when I read [the script] a year ago, it was relevant then. It was relevant a decade ago when the book this was based on was released, and unfortunately it continues to be relevant.

On top of that, I think it’s about community and how we’ve become fractured. Beyond the lens of class — Liev is a middle-class real estate broker, Marisa Tomei is an upper-class woman whose husband owns a successful, volatile hedge fund, and [Maya] has fallen in love with a guy from the other side of the tracks — it’s a story of how we can’t come together, but scatter to our corners to preserve ourselves.

After “Stranger Things” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Maya seems on the verge of something big. 

It’s nice to have collaborated with a young actress who is at the beginning of a great career. I enjoyed every moment and every day working with her. She was a deeply insightful, soulful, talented, beautiful young woman who is expressive and has a great look at the world. She’s daring, and she did things on screen that she’s never done before. It was fun to be a part of. She had a lot personally invested.

Liev and Marisa feel out of their comfort zones, as well. He’s always someone who commands a lot of control, and she always seems to be less polished and more natural. It’s the opposite here. 

I was so enjoying the collaboration and the dialogue and the way we plotted out the scenes. He’s such a smart man who is aware of the entire filmmaking process. There was a moment when I walked up to him, we were about to shoot a scene and we’d been working for about a week. I asked, “Is there any character in film or theater that this man is reminding you of.” We both looked at each other at the same time and pretty much said, “Willy Loman” [the ill-fated patriarch at the center of Arthur Miller’s “The Death of a Salesman”]. These two characters have a similar arc, and it was fun to watch him realize and put into focus the magnitude of the repercussions of seemingly mundane events.1

Marisa is an incredible actress. She seizes a moment in a way that is both natural and honest, but also unexpected. So you really have to be prepared, because you’re going to touch some lightning.

And then there’s “We Summon the Darkness.” 

That’s a very different film. I shot these back to back last fall, and then alternated in the edit room. That stars Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Kian Johnson, Logan Miller. It was a wonderful, young, energetic cast and a genre film that I thought was going further than where “My Friend Dahmer” left off. This one cinematically continues that film, and gets stranger, louder, bloodier, funnier. It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever done. I’m just as proud of that as I am of “Human Capital,” and having them both premiere at festivals in the same month has been a unique experience.

Marc Meyers previously worked for Variety in marketing and sales from 2002-2005.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver

    Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver to Star in Drama 'The Good House'

    Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver are starring in the drama “The Good House” for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. The duo previously starred together in “Dave” and “The Ice Storm.” “The Good House,” based on the adaptation of Ann Leary’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, is beginning production in Canada this week. The [...]

  • Marc Meyers

    'Human Capital' Director Marc Meyers on One-Percent Villains and Liev Schreiber's Take on Willy Loman

    Behind-the-scenes-industry-player-turned-movie-director Marc Meyers took multitasking to a new level this month, debuting two wildly different films at corresponding fall festivals. Meyers helmed “Human Capital,” a hit-and-run drama told from numerous perspectives that stars Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei and “Stranger Things” breakout star Maya Hawke, which debuted in the official selection in Toronto. A week later, [...]

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    Colcoa to Kick Off Its 23rd Edition With 'Les Miserables'

    In a city where film festivals often struggle for stability and longevity, the City of Lights, City of Angeles (Colcoa) French Film Festival has long been a happy outlier, scheduling a week of French film premieres in Los Angeles every April, year after year. That makes it all the more disorienting to see the fest’s [...]

  • Jonah Hill attends the press conference

    'The Batman': Jonah Hill Eyed for Secret Role Opposite Robert Pattinson

    Robert Pattinson’s Batman might have found his first co-star. Sources tell Variety that Jonah Hill is in talks to join Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Insiders also say Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon. According to sources, producers had long wanted Hill for the project, but casting decisions were put on [...]

  • Dean DeBlois'How to Train Your Dragon:

    'How to Train Your Dragon' Director Signs on to Write, Helm 'Micronauts' Movie

    “How to Train Your Dragon” director Dean DeBlois has come on board to direct and write “Micronauts” for Paramount Pictures and Hasbro. DeBlois’ hiring is a major step forward for the project, which has been in the works at Paramount for a decade. The film will be based on the eponymous intergalactic explorer action figures [...]

  • Fire-Will-Come

    European Film Forum Focuses on Financing, Collaboration at San Sebastian

    SAN SEBASTIAN — On Monday at the San Sebastian Film Festival the European Film Forum hosted a presentation and two panels highlighting new financing and collaboration models for promoting European works. Both panels were hosted by Rafael Lambea of Spanish non-profit Crea Sgr. In 2016 Crea Sgr was the first agency to make use of [...]

  • The-Prosecutor-the-President-and-the-Spy-poster

    Justin Webster Sheds Light on the Alberto Nisman Case in New Documentary Series

    SAN SEBASTIAN — On Jan. 14, 2015 prosecutor Alberto Nisman went on TV to accuse Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of negotiating the impunity of Iranians accused of the Buenos Aires’ 1994 AMIA bombing, the biggest terrorist attack in the Western hemisphere before 9/11. “There was an alliance with terrorists, negotiation with a state [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad