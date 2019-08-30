What’s Coming to Hulu in September 2019

If the Summer Scaries are beginning to creep in, it may be time to start binging a new show to distract yourself from the impending end of vacation season. Luckily, Hulu is among the streaming services with a fresh slate of new content coming next month.

Beginning Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream older franchise favorites, including the first three “Ocean’s Eleven” movies, all four “Lethal Weapons” films and all three installments of “The Matrix.”

There are other options if you’re in the mood to catch up on the latest TV. Check in with the Johnson family in the sixth season of “black-ish,” or get your tissues ready for the emotional fourth season of “This is Us,” both available on the streamer Sept. 25. And if you’re looking for a laugh from a comedy, new seasons of “American Dad,” Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” will be waiting for you on Sept. 30.

See the full list of titles below.

Sept. 1

Chuggington (Seasons 1-5)

27 Dresses

50 First Dates

A Dog and Pony Show

A Guy Thing

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible

After the Screaming Stops

Against the Wild 2

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Everlasting Piece

Banking on Bitcoin

Basic Instinct

Bigfood Country

Blown Away

Breaking Away

The Chumscrubber

The Cokeville Miracle

The Cooler

The Dark Half

Demolition Man

Destiny Turns on the Radio

Disturbing Behavior

Doctor Dolittle

The Edge

Emma

Evil Dead

Evil Dead II

Exposed

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

The First Monday in May

Firstborn

Flashback

From Mexico With Love

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Goonies

Heist

Hercules

High-Rise

I, Frankenstein

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jersey Girl

Juno

The Last Exorcism

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Liar, Liar

Lost in Space

Man on a Ledge

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Miami Vice

The Midnight Meat Train

The Monster Squad

Mommie Dearest

Monsters at Large

Mr. Mom

The Object of Beauty

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Perfect Weapon

The Portrait of a Lady

Pinocchio

Playing it Cool

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Pretty in Pink

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Ravenous

Red Dog: True Blue

Requiem for a Dream

Revolutionary Road

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Sacred Ground

Saving Christmas

Secretary

She’s All That

Sliver

Sucker Punch

Suicide Kings

Top of the Food Chain

Training Day

Turtle Tale

Unbreakable

Universal Soldier

Wayne’s World 2

Wild Card

2 Fast 2 Furious *STARZ premium add-on

Angels & Demons *STARZ premium add-on

Boo! *STARZ premium add-on

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial *STARZ premium add-on

Fatal Attraction *STARZ premium add-on

Junior *STARZ premium add-on

Major Payne *STARZ premium add-on

Notorious *STARZ premium add-on

Showgirls *STARZ premium add-on

The Bone Collector *STARZ premium add-on

The Burbs *STARZ premium add-on

Changeling *STARZ premium add-on

The Da Vinci Code *STARZ premium add-on

The Day the Earth Stood Still *STARZ premium add-on

The Fast and the Furious *STARZ premium add-on

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift *STARZ premium add-on

Wargames

Sept. 2

Anthropoid

Matriarch

Untouchable Hulu Original

Sept. 3

Bolden

We Die Young

Sept. 4

The Purge (Season 1)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Series Premiere) Hulu Original

Kicking and Screaming

Colombiana *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 6

Into the Dark: Pure (Season Finale) Hulu Original

Disney’s A Christmas Carol *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 7

Mary Queen of Scots *HBO add-on

Sept. 8

Jeepers Creepers *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 9

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1)

Hotel Mumbai

The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on

Out of Omaha *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey

Sept. 13

Room 104 (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on

Because I Said So *STARZ Premium add-on

Blues Brothers 2000 *STARZ Premium add-on

Freddy Vs. Jason *STARZ Premium add-on

Gone Baby Gone *STARZ Premium add-on

Hollywoodland *STARZ Premium add-on

Jet Li’s Fearless *STARZ Premium add-on

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World *STARZ Premium add-on

Serenity *STARZ Premium add-on

The Constant Gardener *STARZ Premium add-on

Vanilla Sky *STARZ Premium add-on

You, Me and Dupree *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 14

Pocahontas

Welcome to Marwen *HBO add-on

A Dog’s Way Home *STARZ Premium add-on

Moneyball *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 16

The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3B)

Curious George

Role Models *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 17

Dancing With the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)

Sept. 19

Aniara

Crypto

Sept. 20

Afterlost (Season 1)

Empire *STARZ Premium add-on

Far From Heaven *STARZ Premium add-on

Repo Man *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 21

Dream Corp LLC (Season 2)

RobiHachi (Season 1)

The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part *HBO add-on

Drunk Parents *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 24

9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)

Bluff City Law (Series Premiere)

Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)

The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)

The Voice (Season 17 Premiere)

Sept. 25

Black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)

Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)

Emergence (Series Premiere)

Empire (Season 6 Premiere)

Mixed-ish (Series Premiere)

New Amsterdam (Season 2 Premiere)

The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)

The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)

This is Us (Season 4 Premiere)

Buzz *HBO add-on

Sept. 26

Chicago Fire (Season 8 Premiere)

Chicago Med (Season 5 Premiere)

Chicago P.D. (Season 7 Premiere)

Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)

Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)

Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)

South Park (Season 23 Premiere)

Stumptown (Series Premiere)

The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)

The Masked Singer (Season 2 Premiere)

Sept. 27

A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)

How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6 Premiere)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 21 Premiere)

Perfect Harmony (Series Premiere)

Sunnyside (Series Premiere)

Superstore (Season 5 Premiere)

The Good Place (Season 4 Premiere)

Sept. 28

American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)

Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 Premiere)

Rango

Isn’t it Romantic *HBO add-on

Sept. 29

Girlfight *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 30

American Dad! (Season 13)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)

Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)

Bob’s Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)

Family Guy (Season 10 Premiere)

Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)

The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)

The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)

Primal Fear

Teen Spirit