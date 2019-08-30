What’s Coming to Hulu in September 2019

×

If the Summer Scaries are beginning to creep in, it may be time to start binging a new show to distract yourself from the impending end of vacation season. Luckily, Hulu is among the streaming services with a fresh slate of new content coming next month.

Beginning Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream older franchise favorites, including the first three “Ocean’s Eleven” movies, all four “Lethal Weapons” films and all three installments of “The Matrix.”

There are other options if you’re in the mood to catch up on the latest TV. Check in with the Johnson family in the sixth season of “black-ish,” or get your tissues ready for the emotional fourth season of “This is Us,” both available on the streamer Sept. 25. And if you’re looking for a laugh from a comedy, new seasons of “American Dad,” Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” will be waiting for you on Sept. 30.

See the full list of titles below.

Sept. 1

Chuggington (Seasons 1-5)
27 Dresses
50 First Dates
A Dog and Pony Show
A Guy Thing
A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible
After the Screaming Stops
Against the Wild 2
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
The Amityville Horror (1979)
An Everlasting Piece
Banking on Bitcoin
Basic Instinct
Bigfood Country
Blown Away
Breaking Away
The Chumscrubber
The Cokeville Miracle
The Cooler
The Dark Half
Demolition Man
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Disturbing Behavior
Doctor Dolittle
The Edge
Emma
Evil Dead
Evil Dead II
Exposed
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
The First Monday in May
Firstborn
Flashback
From Mexico With Love
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Goonies
Heist
Hercules
High-Rise
I, Frankenstein
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jersey Girl
Juno
The Last Exorcism
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Liar, Liar
Lost in Space
Man on a Ledge
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Miami Vice
The Midnight Meat Train
The Monster Squad
Mommie Dearest
Monsters at Large
Mr. Mom
The Object of Beauty
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Open Season
Open Season 2
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
The Perfect Weapon
The Portrait of a Lady
Pinocchio
Playing it Cool
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Pretty in Pink
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Ravenous
Red Dog: True Blue
Requiem for a Dream
Revolutionary Road
Robo-Dog: Airborne
Sacred Ground
Saving Christmas
Secretary
She’s All That
Sliver
Sucker Punch
Suicide Kings
Top of the Food Chain
Training Day
Turtle Tale
Unbreakable
Universal Soldier
Wayne’s World 2
Wild Card
2 Fast 2 Furious *STARZ premium add-on
Angels & Demons *STARZ premium add-on
Boo! *STARZ premium add-on
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial *STARZ premium add-on
Fatal Attraction *STARZ premium add-on
Junior *STARZ premium add-on
Major Payne *STARZ premium add-on
Notorious *STARZ premium add-on
Showgirls *STARZ premium add-on
The Bone Collector *STARZ premium add-on
The Burbs *STARZ premium add-on
Changeling *STARZ premium add-on
The Da Vinci Code *STARZ premium add-on
The Day the Earth Stood Still *STARZ premium add-on
The Fast and the Furious *STARZ premium add-on
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift *STARZ premium add-on
Wargames

Sept. 2

Anthropoid
Matriarch
Untouchable Hulu Original

Sept. 3

Bolden
We Die Young

Sept. 4

The Purge (Season 1)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Series Premiere) Hulu Original
Kicking and Screaming
Colombiana *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 6

Into the Dark: Pure (Season Finale) Hulu Original
Disney’s A Christmas Carol *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 7

Mary Queen of Scots *HBO add-on

Sept. 8

Jeepers Creepers *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 9

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1)
Hotel Mumbai
The Deuce (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on
Out of Omaha *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey

Sept. 13

Room 104 (Season 3 Premiere) *HBO add-on
Because I Said So *STARZ Premium add-on
Blues Brothers 2000 *STARZ Premium add-on
Freddy Vs. Jason *STARZ Premium add-on
Gone Baby Gone *STARZ Premium add-on
Hollywoodland *STARZ Premium add-on
Jet Li’s Fearless *STARZ Premium add-on
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World *STARZ Premium add-on
Serenity *STARZ Premium add-on
The Constant Gardener *STARZ Premium add-on
Vanilla Sky *STARZ Premium add-on
You, Me and Dupree *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 14

Pocahontas
Welcome to Marwen *HBO add-on
A Dog’s Way Home *STARZ Premium add-on
Moneyball *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 16

The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3B)
Curious George
Role Models *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 17

Dancing With the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)

Sept. 19

Aniara
Crypto

Sept. 20

Afterlost (Season 1)
Empire *STARZ Premium add-on
Far From Heaven *STARZ Premium add-on
Repo Man *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 21

Dream Corp LLC (Season 2)
RobiHachi (Season 1)
The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part *HBO add-on
Drunk Parents *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 24

9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (Season 8)
Bluff City Law (Series Premiere)
Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)
The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)
The Voice (Season 17 Premiere)

Sept. 25

Black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)
Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)
Emergence (Series Premiere)
Empire (Season 6 Premiere)
Mixed-ish (Series Premiere)
New Amsterdam (Season 2 Premiere)
The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)
The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)
This is Us (Season 4 Premiere)
Buzz *HBO add-on

Sept. 26

Chicago Fire (Season 8 Premiere)
Chicago Med (Season 5 Premiere)
Chicago P.D. (Season 7 Premiere)
Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)
Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)
Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)
South Park (Season 23 Premiere)
Stumptown (Series Premiere)
The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)
The Masked Singer (Season 2 Premiere)

Sept. 27

A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)
How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6 Premiere)
Law & Order: SVU (Season 21 Premiere)
Perfect Harmony (Series Premiere)
Sunnyside (Series Premiere)
Superstore (Season 5 Premiere)
The Good Place (Season 4 Premiere)

Sept. 28

American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)
Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 Premiere)
Rango
Isn’t it Romantic *HBO add-on

Sept. 29

Girlfight *STARZ Premium add-on

Sept. 30

American Dad! (Season 13)
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)
Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)
Bob’s Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)
Family Guy (Season 10 Premiere)
Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)
The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)
The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)
Primal Fear
Teen Spirit

