What’s Coming to Hulu in October 2019

Light-as-a-Feather-Hulu
There’s no question Hulu wants to get its viewers in the Halloween mood — the streaming service will add a fresh slate of horror movies to its collection once October hits. In addition to watching Jigsaw psychologically torture victims in “Saw,” “Saw 2” and “Saw 6,” audiences will also be able to see the original Hill House in the 1963 thriller “The Haunting.” For those in the mood for a classic, horror favorites from Alfred Hitchcock will also become available come Oct. 1, including “Rear Window,” “Psycho” and “The Birds.”

Anticipated Hulu Originals will also premiere this coming month. Season 2 of “Light as a Feather” will launch on the streamer on Oct. 4, while Looking for Alaska,” based on John Green’s best-selling novel of the same name, will premiere on Oct. 18.

Scroll through the list below:

Oct. 1
60 Days In: Season 5
Alien Encounters: Season 2-3
American Pickers: Season 19
Basketball Wives LA: Seasons 1-5
Biography: The Trump Dynasty: Season 1
Born This Way: Seasons 3&4
Children of the Snow: Season 1
Detroit: Comeback City: Season 1
Diners, Drive Ins and Dives: Season 26
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Season 11
Halloween Baking Championship: Seasons 1-3
Halloween Wars: Seasons 4-7
Halloween Wars: Special
House Hunters: Seasons 110 & 111
I Am Frankie: Seasons 1-2
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3
Many Shades of Jane: Season 1
Mountain Men: Seasons 3-4
Murder in the Heartland: Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Season 7
OutDaughtered: Season 4
Paradise Run: Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Lockdown UK: Season 1
Property Virgins: Seasons 16-17
Sailor Moon: Season 4
Storage Wars: Season 12
The Dead Files: Seasons 7-8
The Dude Perfect Show: Seasons 1-2
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta: Season 1
The Hills: Seasons 1-6
The Rap Game: Season 5
UFO Conspiracies: Season 1
A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
American Beauty (1999)
An American Haunting (2006)
Be Cool (2005)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Big Time Movie (2012)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blue Jasmine (2013)
Blurt (2018)
Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Cloverfield (2008)
Constantine (2005)
Crash (2005)
Days of Thunder (1990)
Dead Heat (2002)
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2012)
Eagle Vs. Shark (2007)
Election (1999)
Event Horizon (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
Fled (1996)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Get Shorty (1995)
Ghost World (2001)
Hellraiser (1987)
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017)
High Noon (1952)
Hoosiers (1986)
I Spit on Your Grave (2011)
I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)
I Spit on Your Grave 3 (2015)
Impostor (2001)
Into the Blue (2005)
Kalifornia (1993)
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
Little Black Book (2004)
Love Crimes (1992)
Major League II (1994)
Miami Group Murder (2018)
Mousehunt (1997)
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
Never Back Down (2008)
No Way Out (1987)
North Dallas Forty (1979)
One Direction: This Is Us (2013)
Patriot Games (1992)
Permanent Midnight (1998)
Pieces of April (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Play it Again, Sam (1972)
Project Nim (2011)
Rain Man (1988)
Rent (2005)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Saw (2004)
Saw 2 (2005)
Saw 6 (2009)
School Ties (1992)
Set Up (2011)
Sixteen Candles (1984)
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Sneakerheadz (2015)
Split Decisions (1988)
Stargate (1994)
Surf’s Up (2007)
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
The Accused (1988)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
The Conspirator (2010)
The Haunting (1999)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
The Hunted (2003)
The Killer Next Door (2018)
The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear (1991)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
The Orphanage (2007)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
The Wrestler (2008)
Total Recall (1990)
Trading Mom (1994)
True Colors (1991)
True Grit (1969)
Up in the Air (2009)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Varsity Blues (1999)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
Winter’s Bone (2010)
Witness (1985)

Oct. 2
Amazing Grace (2019)

Oct. 3
Almost Family: Series Premiere (FOX)

Oct. 4
Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2, Part 2 (Hulu Original)
Saints & Sinners: Season 4
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 11
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (2019)

Oct. 5
Drunk History: Complete Season 6B

Oct. 7
Kids Say the Darndest Things: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 9
Missing Link (2019)

Oct. 9
Megan Leavey (2017)

Oct. 11
The Bravest Knight: Complete Season 1B (Hulu Original)
Little Monsters (2019)
Trespassers (2019)

Oct. 13
The Last Face (2017)

Oct. 14
Letterkenny: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)
Little Woods (2019)

Oct. 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Oct. 18
Looking For Alaska: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Wounds (2019)

Oct. 20
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 7D
The Ladybug (2018)

Oct. 21
Fairy Tail: Complete Season 9C

Oct. 22
Benjamin (2019)

Oct. 23
Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Oct. 25
Zomboat!: Series Premiere (ITV)

Oct. 26
Killing Zoe (1994)

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:
Axios: Season 2 Premiere (10/20)
Catherine the Great: Series Premiere (10/21)
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh: Special (10/5)
Mrs. Fletcher: Series Premiere (10/27)
Silicon Valley: Season 6 Premiere (10/27)
Watchmen: Series Premiere (10/20)
Cold Pursuit (2019) (10/5)
Glass (2019) (10/19)
Greta (2018) (10/26)
Happy Death Day 2 U (2019) (10/12)

The following are available with the Starz premium add-on:
Leavenworth: Series Premiere (10/20)
Amistad (1997) (10/1)
Balls of Fury (2007) (10/1)
Billy Madison (1995) (10/1)
Casper (1995) (10/1)
Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventure (2002) (10/1)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning (1997) (10/1)
Casper’s Scare School (1996) (10/1)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) (10/1)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) (10/1)
Happy Gilmore (1996) (10/1)
Hours (2013) (10/1)
I Spy (2002) (10/1)
Miami Vice (2006) (10/1)
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) (10/1)
Mystic Pizza (1988) (10/1)
Quigley Down Under (1990) (10/1)
Robots (2005) (10/1)
Stigmata (1999) (10/1)
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (2000) (10/1)
The Apostle (1997) (10/1)
The Best Man (1999) (10/1)
The Skeleton Key (2005) (10/1)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) (10/1)
The Professor and the Madman (2019) (10/5)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1998) (10/11)
Field of Dreams (1989) (10/11)
Hart’s War (2002) (10/11)
Ice Age The Meltdown (2006) (10/11)
Psycho (1960) (10/11)
Rear Window (1954) (10/11)
The Birds (1963) (10/11)
The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) (10/11)
Vertigo (1958) (10/11)
Baby Mama (2008) (10/16)
Duplicity (2009) (10/16)
Green Zone (2010) (10/16)
The Wolfman (2010) (10/16)
Courageous (2011) (10/18)
Kindergarten Cop (1990) (10/18)
Step Up 3 (2010) (10/18)
The Untouchables (1987) (10/18)
The River and the Wall (2019) (10/21)
McFarland, USA (2014) (10/23)
Barbershop (2002) (10/31)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) (10/31)

The following are available with the Showtime premium add-on:
Peppermint (2018) (10/26)

More Film

