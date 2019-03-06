What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2019

As 2019 marches along, Hulu has a couple original series that binge watchers will not want to miss in March. “Shrill,” starring “Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant, is a body-positive comedy that critiques society’s beauty standards and millennial culture. The entire season drops on March 15.

On March 20, fans of true crime will be able to relive the 2015 murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter, Gypsy, with “The Act.” Starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King as the mother and daughter pair, viewers will surely believe that truth can be stranger than fiction with the new crime anthology series.

Documentary buffs who are scared of heights may need to hold on to something because “Free Solo,” the Oscar winner for best documentary feature, will premiere on March 13. “Shoplifters,” an Academy Award-nominated foreign language film, offers a harrowing look at poverty in Japan, and debuts on March 14.

March will also be a good month for Jim Carrey fans, as “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” and “Bruce Almighty” all come to the streaming service.

See the full list of titles below

March 1

Drifters: Complete Season 1

Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Rick Steves’ Europe: Complete Season 10

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abduction

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alex & Emma

American Beauty

An American Haunting

Astro Boy

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Batman Begins

Black Sheep (1996)Blast from the Past

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bruce Almighty

Bushwhacked

The Chumscrubber

The Cider House Rules

The Crying Game

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

The Dogs of War

Double Jeopardy

Easy Rider

Edward Scissorhands

Fire in the Sky

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

He Named Me Malala

Heaven’s Gate

I, Dolours

The Ice Storm

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

Ironweed

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

JFK

Jumanji

Legally Blondes

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

The Mighty Quinn

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

Office Space

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Perfect Creature

The Piano

The Pope of Greenwich Village

Rambo III

Reasonable Doubt

Red Corner

Red Dragon

Regarding Henry

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave

River’s Edge

S.F.W.

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Small Soldiers

Summer Catch

Tapeheads

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Vice

W.

Waterworld

What a Girl Wants

What Lies Beneath

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Witness

Yes Man

March 4

American Idol: Season 2 Premiere

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Series Premiere

Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere

March 5

A Frozen Christmas 3

The Closet (“Le Placard”)

Where Hands Touch

March 6

MasterChef Junior: Season 7 Premiere

Mental Samurai: Series Premiere

March 7

Dudes

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School

Suburbia

March 8

A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere

For The People: Season 2 Premiere

Hang Ups: Complete Season 1

I Can Only Imagine

March 9

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15

March 10

Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Middle Men

March 11

The Party’s Just Beginning

March 12

Acrimony

Trigger

March 13

Free Solo

March 14

Shoplifters

March 15

Shrill: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Like Water for Chocolate

No Way Out

The Fog

Wings of the Dove

March 16

Tea with the Dames

March 17

Divide and Conquer

March 18

Assassination Nation

March 19

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 4

Juda: Complete Season 1

The Fix: Series Premiere

A Frozen New Year’s

March 20

The Act: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Village: Series Premiere

Girl Most Likely

March 21

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere

The Last Race

March 22

Cardinal: Complete Season 3

March 24

Catfish: Season 7, Episodes 1-28

March 26

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere

A Cam Life

March 27

Monsters and Men

March 29

Abby’s: Series Premiere

The Domestics

March 30

Chef Flynn

Available with the Starz premium add-on:

March 10

American Gods: Season 2 Premiere

Now Apocalypse: Series Premiere

Available with the Showtime premium add-on:

March 17

Billions: Season 4 Premiere