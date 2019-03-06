What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2019

As 2019 marches along, Hulu has a couple original series that binge watchers will not want to miss in March. “Shrill,” starring “Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant, is a body-positive comedy that critiques society’s beauty standards and millennial culture. The entire season drops on March 15.
On March 20, fans of true crime will be able to relive the 2015 murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter, Gypsy, with “The Act.” Starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King as the mother and daughter pair, viewers will surely believe that truth can be stranger than fiction with the new crime anthology series.
Documentary buffs who are scared of heights may need to hold on to something because “Free Solo,” the Oscar winner for best documentary feature, will premiere on March 13. “Shoplifters,” an Academy Award-nominated foreign language film, offers a harrowing look at poverty in Japan, and debuts on March 14.
March will also be a good month for Jim Carrey fans, as “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” and “Bruce Almighty” all come to the streaming service.
See the full list of titles below and sign in to Hulu.com (or get a free, seven-day trial here) to start watching.
March 1
Drifters: Complete Season 1
Into The Dark: Treehouse: Episode 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Rick Steves’ Europe: Complete Season 10
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Abduction
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Alex & Emma
American Beauty
An American Haunting
Astro Boy
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Batman Begins
Black Sheep (1996)Blast from the Past
Boomerang
Breakheart Pass
Bruce Almighty
Bushwhacked
The Chumscrubber
The Cider House Rules
The Crying Game
The Dark Knight
Death at a Funeral
Deuces Wild
Dirty Work
The Dogs of War
Double Jeopardy
Easy Rider
Edward Scissorhands
Fire in the Sky
The French Lieutenant’s Woman
He Named Me Malala
Heaven’s Gate
I, Dolours
The Ice Storm
Impostor
Inventing the Abbotts
Ironweed
It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown
JFK
Jumanji
Legally Blondes
Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
The Mighty Quinn
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
Office Space
Open Season
Open Season 2
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Ouija House
Ouija Séance: The Final Game
Perfect Creature
The Piano
The Pope of Greenwich Village
Rambo III
Reasonable Doubt
Red Corner
Red Dragon
Regarding Henry
Return of the Living Dead 3
Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis
Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave
River’s Edge
S.F.W.
Saved!
Shaolin Warrior
Small Soldiers
Summer Catch
Tapeheads
Toys
Tristan & Isolde
Two Weeks Notice
Vice
W.
Waterworld
What a Girl Wants
What Lies Beneath
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
Witness
Yes Man
March 4
American Idol: Season 2 Premiere
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Series Premiere
Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere
March 5
A Frozen Christmas 3
The Closet (“Le Placard”)
Where Hands Touch
March 6
MasterChef Junior: Season 7 Premiere
Mental Samurai: Series Premiere
March 7
Dudes
Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
Suburbia
March 8
A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere
For The People: Season 2 Premiere
Hang Ups: Complete Season 1
I Can Only Imagine
March 9
Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15
March 10
Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Middle Men
March 11
The Party’s Just Beginning
March 12
Acrimony
Trigger
March 13
Free Solo
March 14
Shoplifters
March 15
Shrill: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Like Water for Chocolate
No Way Out
The Fog
Wings of the Dove
March 16
Tea with the Dames
March 17
Divide and Conquer
March 18
Assassination Nation
March 19
Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 4
Juda: Complete Season 1
The Fix: Series Premiere
A Frozen New Year’s
March 20
The Act: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Village: Series Premiere
Girl Most Likely
March 21
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere
The Last Race
March 22
Cardinal: Complete Season 3
March 24
Catfish: Season 7, Episodes 1-28
March 26
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere
A Cam Life
March 27
Monsters and Men
March 29
Abby’s: Series Premiere
The Domestics
March 30
Chef Flynn
Available with the Starz premium add-on:
March 10
American Gods: Season 2 Premiere
Now Apocalypse: Series Premiere
Available with the Showtime premium add-on:
March 17
Billions: Season 4 Premiere