What’s Coming to Hulu in June 2019

If you’re not already, Hulu should get you in the summer mood with its June releases. Go to summer camp with the slasher flick “Friday the 13th” — and seven sequels. Listen to the breezy tune “Stuck in the Middle With You” from “Reservoir Dogs.” Compare thee to a summer’s day with “Shakespeare in Love” and “Hamlet.” Go surfing with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze with “Point Break.” Or if for some reason summer is getting you in a nihilistic mood, go on a Bret Easton Ellis binge with “American Psycho” and “Less Than Zero.”
And if that wasn’t enough, Hulu is bringing back its original series “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a third season.
See the full list of titles below.
June 1
Ask Dr. Ruth: Documentary Premiere
100 Things to do Before High School
The 13th Warrior
A Brilliant Young Mind
Along Came a Spider
American Loser
American Psycho
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!
The Ant Bully
Antitrust
Battle Ground
Behind Enemy Lines
Best Player
The Big Wedding
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
Blaze You Out
Body of Evidence
Brown Sugar
The Burbs
Center Stage
Cougars, Inc.
The Crazies
Dante’s Peak
The Devil Wears Prada
The Doors
Dragonheart
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dysfunktional Family
Emperor
Eulogy
Existenz
F/X
F/X 2
Flawless
Fluke
Free Money
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th – Part II
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Fun Size
The Ghost Writer
The Gift
Godsend
Hamlet
Hart’s War
Hitman
Independence Day
Italian for Beginners
Jennifer 8
Jinxed
Kindergarten Cop
Kinky Boots Legends of the Hidden Temple
Less Than Zero
Liar, Liar Vampire
The Letter
The Lonely Man
Lost and Delirious
The Mighty
Mission: Impossible
Next Day Air
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
NYC Underground
One Crazy Cruise
Patriot Games
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
The People vs. George Lucas
Point Break
Poseidon
Private Parts
The Puffy Chair
Reindeer Games
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
Ride
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again
Rounders
Rufus
Rufus 2
Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White
Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstalk
The Secret of NIMH
Semi-Pro
Still Waiting
Straw Dogs
The Surrogate
To Live and Die in L.A.
Waiting…
Wonderland
June 3
Vox Lux
The Weekly
June 4
District 9
Jackass 3
June 5
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3
June 6
Shakespeare in Love
June 7
Into The Dark: They Come Knocking: Episode 9 Premiere (Hulu Original)
June 10
Vice
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 5
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 4
To Tell the Truth: Season 4
June 11
I Still See You
TV
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16
June 13
Card Sharks
First Responders Live
Match Game: Season 5
Press Your Luck
June 14
No Strings Attached
June 15
A Walk on the Moon
Highlander IV: Endgame
Marvin’s Room
Next Stop Wonderland
Tadpole
12 Monkeys: Season 4
June 16
The Good Shepherd
June 18
Grand Hotel
Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Season 4
June 19
Good Trouble: Season 2
June 21
Out of the Blue
Family Food Fight
Holey Moley
Reef Break
The Wall
Spin the Wheel
June 24
Hurley
Juliet, Naked
June 28
Diane
June 29
The Spy Who Dumped Me
June 30
Broad City: Season 5
True Grit (2010)