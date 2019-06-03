What’s Coming to Hulu in June 2019

If you’re not already, Hulu should get you in the summer mood with its June releases. Go to summer camp with the slasher flick “Friday the 13th” — and seven sequels. Listen to the breezy tune “Stuck in the Middle With You” from “Reservoir Dogs.” Compare thee to a summer’s day with “Shakespeare in Love” and “Hamlet.” Go surfing with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze with “Point Break.” Or if for some reason summer is getting you in a nihilistic mood, go on a Bret Easton Ellis binge with “American Psycho” and “Less Than Zero.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Hulu is bringing back its original series “The Handmaid’s Tale” for a third season.

See the full list of titles below.

June 1

Ask Dr. Ruth: Documentary Premiere

100 Things to do Before High School

The 13th Warrior

A Brilliant Young Mind

Along Came a Spider

American Loser

American Psycho

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!

The Ant Bully

Antitrust

Battle Ground

Behind Enemy Lines

Best Player

The Big Wedding

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Brown Sugar

The Burbs

Center Stage

Cougars, Inc.

The Crazies

Dante’s Peak

The Devil Wears Prada

The Doors

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dysfunktional Family

Emperor

Eulogy

Existenz

F/X

F/X 2

Flawless

Fluke

Free Money

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Fun Size

The Ghost Writer

The Gift

Godsend

Hamlet

Hart’s War

Hitman

Independence Day

Italian for Beginners

Jennifer 8

Jinxed

Kindergarten Cop

Kinky Boots Legends of the Hidden Temple

Less Than Zero

Liar, Liar Vampire

The Letter

The Lonely Man

Lost and Delirious

The Mighty

Mission: Impossible

Next Day Air

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

NYC Underground

One Crazy Cruise

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

The People vs. George Lucas

Point Break

Poseidon

Private Parts

The Puffy Chair

Reindeer Games

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise

Ride

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again

Rounders

Rufus

Rufus 2

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstalk

The Secret of NIMH

Semi-Pro

Still Waiting

Straw Dogs

The Surrogate

To Live and Die in L.A.

Waiting…

Wonderland

June 3

Vox Lux

The Weekly

June 4

District 9

Jackass 3

June 5

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3

June 6

Shakespeare in Love

June 7

Into The Dark: They Come Knocking: Episode 9 Premiere (Hulu Original)

June 10

Vice

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 5

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 4

To Tell the Truth: Season 4

June 11

I Still See You

TV

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 16

June 13

Card Sharks

First Responders Live

Match Game: Season 5

Press Your Luck

June 14

No Strings Attached

June 15

A Walk on the Moon

Highlander IV: Endgame

Marvin’s Room

Next Stop Wonderland

Tadpole

12 Monkeys: Season 4

June 16

The Good Shepherd

June 18

Grand Hotel

Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Season 4

June 19

Good Trouble: Season 2

June 21

Out of the Blue

Family Food Fight

Holey Moley

Reef Break

The Wall

Spin the Wheel

June 24

Hurley

Juliet, Naked

June 28

Diane

June 29

The Spy Who Dumped Me

June 30

Broad City: Season 5

True Grit (2010)