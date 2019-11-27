×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2019

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Runaways -- "Big Shot" -- Episode 209 -- The Runaways find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Over the groupÕs objections, Alex tries to scheme his way out of it, but the plan backfires. PRIDE decides that they have to step up their tactics to retrieve their kids. Karolina experiences a mysterious connection. Gert Yorkes (Ariela Barer), Molly Hernandez (Allegra Acosta), Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz), Livvie (Ajiona Alexus), Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin), Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner) shown. (Photo by: Michael Desmond / Hulu)
CREDIT: Michael Desmond / Hulu

Hulu is providing some action-packed options next month for those looking for a switch-up on holiday cheer.

The streaming service will debut “Reprisal,” starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo as a duo working to bring down a bank robber, on Dec. 6, as well as Season 3 of “Marvel’s Runaways” on Dec. 13. If that wasn’t enough, several movies from the “Fast & Furious” franchise are hitting Hulu, plus both “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2.”

Those dedicated to consuming holiday-only content can watch NBC’s “Holidays With the Houghs” with Julianne and Derek Hough, a song-and-dance performance show featuring special guest artist performances. Ellen DeGeneres will also be giving gifts with the help of celebrity friends on her “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” special.

See more movies and TV shows coming to Hulu on December 2019 below.

Dec. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious
Unikitty
Gintama: Season 1
28 Weeks Later
A Better Life
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
Airheads
Almost Famous
The Aviator
Behind Enemy Lines
Bug
Ca$h
Cheri
Downhill Racer
Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Footloose
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Hamlet
Havana Motor Club
Heartbreakers
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
In Secret
Just Married
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Legend of the Drunken Master
LOL
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
Meet Joe Black
Nobody’s Fool
Out of Time
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Prancer
Rags
Road House
Secretary
Set Up
Some Kind of Wonderful
Sorority Row
The Spirit
Splitting Adam
Swindle
Transporter 2
Wall Street
The Winning Season

Dec. 2

Popular on Variety

This One’s for the Ladies

Dec. 3

Making It: Season 2
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 7
Vanderpump Rules: Season 7
Younger: Season 6
My Boss’s Daughter

Dec. 4

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special
CMA Country Christmas
Fruits Basket: Season 1

Dec. 5

The Moody’s: Season 1
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Killers Anonymous

Dec. 6

Burden of Truth: Season 2
Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work: Season 1
Reprisal: Season 1
Top Chef: Season 16
The Push

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

Miss Universe

Dec. 11

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
Sherman’s Showcase: Season 1
Fast Color

Dec. 12

Blackfish

Dec. 13

Marvel’s Runaways: Season 3
The Great American Baking Show: Season 5
Bumblebee
Depraved
The Sounds of Silence

Dec. 16

American Gangster
Fast & Furious
Wild Rose

Dec. 17

Holidays with the Houghs
Mighty Magisworlds: Season 2

Dec. 18

Killing Eve: Season 2
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Kid

Dec. 19

Mix: Season 1
Cold Case Hammarskjold

Dec. 20

Miss America Pageant
Loro

Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Dec. 24

Black Jesus: Season 3

Dec. 27

Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss
The Day Shall Come

Dec. 28

Better Things: Season 3

Dec. 29

Preacher: Season 4

Dec. 30

Flirty Dancing: Season 1
OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes!: Season 2
The Orville: Season 2
Anesthesia
Running with the Devil
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park

More Film

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Could Score Massive $200 Million Opening Weekend

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is powering toward a mighty opening weekend when it hits theaters Dec. 20. Given pent-up demand for the Skywalker saga’s epic conclusion, Disney and Lucasfilm’s sci-fi space opera is on pace for a start between $175 million and $200 million, according to early tracking. While that figure won’t come [...]

  • Meander

    'Vikings' Star Gaia Weiss Joins 'Meander'; WTFilms Unveils First Still (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Vikings” star Gaia Weiss has joined the cast of the sci fi thriller “Meander” directed by Mathieu Turi, whose post-apocalyptic debut, “Hostile,” was a genre film hit. WTFilms, a co-producer on the film, is handling worldwide sales and has unveiled the first still from the movie. Written and directed by Turi, the English-language film stars [...]

  • Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up 'Go

    Ventana Sur: Picture Tree Intl. Picks Up 'Go Youth!,' Debuts Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

    Picture Tree Intl. has picked up global sales rights to Mexican feature “Go Youth!” (¡Ánimo Juventud!), directed by Carlos Armella. PTI will present the project, now in final postproduction, for the first time at the Ventana Sur film market. Variety has been given exclusive access to the first teaser for the film. The movie tells [...]

  • Cairo Film Connection

    Cairo Industry Days Wraps With Prizes to Promising Arabic Projects

    The Cairo Film Festival’s Industry Days wrapped Tuesday on a high note, with several Arabic film projects emerging as standouts of its co-production platform. The informal market component of the rebooted Cairo fest entailed five days of networking, deal-making, and mentoring, and had a greater focus on TV. Attending were such high-level execs as AGC Studios [...]

  • Director of Gang Film Questions Why

    Director of Gang Film Casts Doubt on Why Movie Was Pulled From Vue Theaters

    The writer-director of “Blue Story” has expressed doubt as to the reasons why British exhibitor Vue pulled the movie from its theaters following a mass brawl at a cinema where the film was being screened. The violence erupted close to a screening of the film at the Star City entertainment center in Birmingham, in central [...]

  • Godfrey Gao seen at Sony Pictures

    Taiwanese-Canadian Actor Godfrey Gao Dies After Collapsing on Set of Reality Show

    Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao died Wednesday of sudden cardiac arrest after he collapsed while shooting a Chinese sports reality show in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, the show’s official social media account said. He was 35. Gao was in the middle of a late-night shoot for Zhejiang TV’s reality show “Chase Me,” which puts contestants head-to-head [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad