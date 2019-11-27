What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2019

Hulu is providing some action-packed options next month for those looking for a switch-up on holiday cheer.
The streaming service will debut “Reprisal,” starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo as a duo working to bring down a bank robber, on Dec. 6, as well as Season 3 of “Marvel’s Runaways” on Dec. 13. If that wasn’t enough, several movies from the “Fast & Furious” franchise are hitting Hulu, plus both “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2.”
Those dedicated to consuming holiday-only content can watch NBC’s “Holidays With the Houghs” with Julianne and Derek Hough, a song-and-dance performance show featuring special guest artist performances. Ellen DeGeneres will also be giving gifts with the help of celebrity friends on her “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” special.
See more movies and TV shows coming to Hulu on December 2019 below.
Dec. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
Unikitty
Gintama: Season 1
28 Weeks Later
A Better Life
A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!
Airheads
Almost Famous
The Aviator
Behind Enemy Lines
Bug
Ca$h
Cheri
Downhill Racer
Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Footloose
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
Hamlet
Havana Motor Club
Heartbreakers
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
In Secret
Just Married
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Legend of the Drunken Master
LOL
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
Meet Joe Black
Nobody’s Fool
Out of Time
The Pawnbroker
Phase IV
Prancer
Rags
Road House
Secretary
Set Up
Some Kind of Wonderful
Sorority Row
The Spirit
Splitting Adam
Swindle
Transporter 2
Wall Street
The Winning Season
Dec. 2
This One’s for the Ladies
Dec. 3
Making It: Season 2
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 7
Vanderpump Rules: Season 7
Younger: Season 6
My Boss’s Daughter
Dec. 4
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special
CMA Country Christmas
Fruits Basket: Season 1
Dec. 5
The Moody’s: Season 1
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Killers Anonymous
Dec. 6
Burden of Truth: Season 2
Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work: Season 1
Reprisal: Season 1
Top Chef: Season 16
The Push
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
Miss Universe
Dec. 11
Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways
Sherman’s Showcase: Season 1
Fast Color
Dec. 12
Blackfish
Dec. 13
Marvel’s Runaways: Season 3
The Great American Baking Show: Season 5
Bumblebee
Depraved
The Sounds of Silence
Dec. 16
American Gangster
Fast & Furious
Wild Rose
Dec. 17
Holidays with the Houghs
Mighty Magisworlds: Season 2
Dec. 18
Killing Eve: Season 2
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Kid
Dec. 19
Mix: Season 1
Cold Case Hammarskjold
Dec. 20
Miss America Pageant
Loro
Dec. 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Dec. 24
Black Jesus: Season 3
Dec. 27
Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss
The Day Shall Come
Dec. 28
Better Things: Season 3
Dec. 29
Preacher: Season 4
Dec. 30
Flirty Dancing: Season 1
OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes!: Season 2
The Orville: Season 2
Anesthesia
Running with the Devil
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park