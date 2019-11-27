What’s Coming to Hulu in December 2019

Hulu is providing some action-packed options next month for those looking for a switch-up on holiday cheer.

The streaming service will debut “Reprisal,” starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo as a duo working to bring down a bank robber, on Dec. 6, as well as Season 3 of “Marvel’s Runaways” on Dec. 13. If that wasn’t enough, several movies from the “Fast & Furious” franchise are hitting Hulu, plus both “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2.”

Those dedicated to consuming holiday-only content can watch NBC’s “Holidays With the Houghs” with Julianne and Derek Hough, a song-and-dance performance show featuring special guest artist performances. Ellen DeGeneres will also be giving gifts with the help of celebrity friends on her “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” special.

See more movies and TV shows coming to Hulu on December 2019 below.

Dec. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Unikitty

Gintama: Season 1

28 Weeks Later

A Better Life

A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!

Airheads

Almost Famous

The Aviator

Behind Enemy Lines

Bug

Ca$h

Cheri

Downhill Racer

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Footloose

Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past

Hamlet

Havana Motor Club

Heartbreakers

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

In Secret

Just Married

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Legend of the Drunken Master

LOL

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery

Meet Joe Black

Nobody’s Fool

Out of Time

The Pawnbroker

Phase IV

Prancer

Rags

Road House

Secretary

Set Up

Some Kind of Wonderful

Sorority Row

The Spirit

Splitting Adam

Swindle

Transporter 2

Wall Street

The Winning Season

Dec. 2

This One’s for the Ladies

Dec. 3

Making It: Season 2

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 7

Vanderpump Rules: Season 7

Younger: Season 6

My Boss’s Daughter

Dec. 4

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special

CMA Country Christmas

Fruits Basket: Season 1

Dec. 5

The Moody’s: Season 1

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log

Killers Anonymous

Dec. 6

Burden of Truth: Season 2

Into The Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work: Season 1

Reprisal: Season 1

Top Chef: Season 16

The Push

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

Miss Universe

Dec. 11

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 1

Fast Color

Dec. 12

Blackfish

Dec. 13

Marvel’s Runaways: Season 3

The Great American Baking Show: Season 5

Bumblebee

Depraved

The Sounds of Silence

Dec. 16

American Gangster

Fast & Furious

Wild Rose

Dec. 17

Holidays with the Houghs

Mighty Magisworlds: Season 2

Dec. 18

Killing Eve: Season 2

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times

The Kid

Dec. 19

Mix: Season 1

Cold Case Hammarskjold

Dec. 20

Miss America Pageant

Loro

Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Dec. 24

Black Jesus: Season 3

Dec. 27

Into The Dark: Midnight Kiss

The Day Shall Come

Dec. 28

Better Things: Season 3

Dec. 29

Preacher: Season 4

Dec. 30

Flirty Dancing: Season 1

OK K.O., Let’s Be Heroes!: Season 2

The Orville: Season 2

Anesthesia

Running with the Devil

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

What Men Want

Wonder Park