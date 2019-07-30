What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2019

As fall approaches, Hulu is revamping its collection with a slew of new titles. Take a trip down memory lane with “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “The Color Purple” or complement your “Spider-Man: Far From Home” viewing with some nostalgia by watching “Spider-Man 3” with Tobey Maguire. Those with the HBO premium add-on will also be able to watch new series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as it airs.

Additionally, Hulu subscribers can look forward to more original content next month. “Jawline,” a Hulu original documentary showcasing the lifestyles of aspiring social media influencers, will be released Aug. 23 and Season 2 of new fantasy series “Find Me in Paris” will be released Aug. 16.

See the full list below.

Aug. 1

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

The Brady Bunch Movie

Bulletproof Monk

Cats & Dogs

Chinese Box

The Color Purple

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Dances with Wolves

Das Boot

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

The Fifth Element

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hacker

Heartland: Season 11

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Ingenius

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kama Sutra

Man on a Ledge

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years

Meet the Parents

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

My Bloody Valentine

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Pure: Season 2

Rat Race

Repentance

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Rushmore

Seven

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Stargate

Step UP

The Terminator

The Transporter

Throw Momma from the Train

Tracker

Unikitty: Season 1B

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can’t Jump

Zookeeper

Aug. 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11

Rick Steves’ Crusing the Mediterranean

Anger Management

Non-Fiction

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Aug. 5

The Kleptocrats

Aug. 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

Attack on Titan: Season 3A

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6

Plus One

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

Aug. 7

The Armstrong Tapes: Special

Aug. 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon

Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere

Mortdecai

Aug. 11

AWOL

Aug. 13

Sharkfest

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Aug. 15

Dogman

Own the Sky

Rattlesnakes

Smoke Signals

The Actors

Zoo-Head

Aug. 16

Find Me In Paris: Season 2

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Aug. 18

The Bookshop

Aug. 20

The Layover

Aug. 21

This Way Up: Season 1

Aug. 22

A Simple Favor

Hail, Satan

Aug. 23

Jawline

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Operation Finale

Aug. 24

Mapplethorpe

Aug. 25

Wicked Tuna: Season 5

Aug. 26

Captain Fantastic

Aug. 27

Mom: Season 6

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 29

The Son: Season 2

Body at Brighton Rock

Aug. 30

Four of a Kind: Season 1

Gintama: Season 1

Gameface: Season 2

S.W.A.T.: Season 2