What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2019

As fall approaches, Hulu is revamping its collection with a slew of new titles. Take a trip down memory lane with “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “The Color Purple” or complement your “Spider-Man: Far From Home” viewing with some nostalgia by watching “Spider-Man 3” with Tobey Maguire. Those with the HBO premium add-on will also be able to watch new series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as it airs.
Additionally, Hulu subscribers can look forward to more original content next month. “Jawline,” a Hulu original documentary showcasing the lifestyles of aspiring social media influencers, will be released Aug. 23 and Season 2 of new fantasy series “Find Me in Paris” will be released Aug. 16.
See the full list below.
Aug. 1
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
The Color Purple
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dances with Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hacker
Heartland: Season 11
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenius
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Pure: Season 2
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
Step UP
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Unikitty: Season 1B
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Zookeeper
Aug. 2
Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11
Rick Steves’ Crusing the Mediterranean
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Aug. 5
The Kleptocrats
Aug. 6
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan: Season 3A
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6
Plus One
Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
Aug. 7
The Armstrong Tapes: Special
Aug. 8
Apollo: Back to the Moon
Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere
Mortdecai
Aug. 11
AWOL
Aug. 13
Sharkfest
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods
Aug. 15
Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head
Aug. 16
Find Me In Paris: Season 2
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Aug. 18
The Bookshop
Aug. 20
The Layover
Aug. 21
This Way Up: Season 1
Aug. 22
A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan
Aug. 23
Jawline
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Operation Finale
Aug. 24
Mapplethorpe
Aug. 25
Wicked Tuna: Season 5
Aug. 26
Captain Fantastic
Aug. 27
Mom: Season 6
The Lincoln Lawyer
Aug. 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug. 29
The Son: Season 2
Body at Brighton Rock
Aug. 30
Four of a Kind: Season 1
Gintama: Season 1
Gameface: Season 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 2