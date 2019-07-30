×

What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2019

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spider-Man 3
CREDIT: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

As fall approaches, Hulu is revamping its collection with a slew of new titles. Take a trip down memory lane with “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “The Color Purple” or complement your “Spider-Man: Far From Home” viewing with some nostalgia by watching “Spider-Man 3” with Tobey Maguire. Those with the HBO premium add-on will also be able to watch new series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as it airs.

Additionally, Hulu subscribers can look forward to more original content next month. “Jawline,” a Hulu original documentary showcasing the lifestyles of aspiring social media influencers, will be released Aug. 23 and Season 2 of new fantasy series “Find Me in Paris” will be released Aug. 16.

See the full list below.

Aug. 1

A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
The Brady Bunch Movie
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
The Color Purple
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Dances with Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
The Fifth Element
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hacker
Heartland: Season 11
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenius
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: The Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Pure: Season 2
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Stargate
Step UP
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Unikitty: Season 1B
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Zookeeper

Related

Aug. 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11
Rick Steves’ Crusing the Mediterranean
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
A Black Lady Sketch Show

Aug. 5

The Kleptocrats

Aug. 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan: Season 3A
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6
Plus One
Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music

Aug. 7

The Armstrong Tapes: Special

Aug. 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon
Beverly Hills, 90210: Series Premiere
Mortdecai

Aug. 11

AWOL

Aug. 13

Sharkfest
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Aug. 15

Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head

Aug. 16

Find Me In Paris: Season 2
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Aug. 18

The Bookshop

Aug. 20

The Layover

Aug. 21

This Way Up: Season 1

Aug. 22

A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan

Aug. 23

Jawline
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Operation Finale

Aug. 24

Mapplethorpe

Aug. 25

Wicked Tuna: Season 5

Aug. 26

Captain Fantastic

Aug. 27

Mom: Season 6
The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 29

The Son: Season 2
Body at Brighton Rock

Aug. 30

Four of a Kind: Season 1
Gintama: Season 1
Gameface: Season 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 2

More Film

  • On location of Columbia Pictures' ONCE

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': A Guide to the Los Angeles Area Landmarks

    Turning back the clock 50 years in Los Angeles was no easy task for the crew members behind “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” False fronts were created, vintage dishes were resurrected and historic movie posters were reprinted, but it was the use of actual locations that help make the film a truly immersive experience [...]

  • Spider-Man 3

    What's Coming to Hulu in August 2019

    As fall approaches, Hulu is revamping its collection with a slew of new titles. Take a trip down memory lane with “The Brady Bunch Movie” and “The Color Purple” or complement your “Spider-Man: Far From Home” viewing with some nostalgia by watching “Spider-Man 3” with Tobey Maguire. Those with the HBO premium add-on will also [...]

  • Jason Sudeikis Judy Greer Lee Pace

    Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace Take Viewers on a Ride in New John DeLorean Biopic

    Even though the new biopic “Driven” chronicles the worst chapter of John DeLorean’s life, director Nick Hamm believes the engineering prodigy turned disgraced automobile magnate would be delighted with the film. “I think he would probably be quite amused and quite sort of happy,” Hamm told Variety at the movie’s premiere at the ArcLght Cinemas [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw Hiram Garcia

    Behind the Scenes of Universal's First 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff

    Universal had been pondering a “Fast & Furious” spin-off for several years, kicking around various ideas. But it was fan reaction to the antagonistic comedic interplay between unlikely allies Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in the eighth installment of the franchise, 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” that finally moved execs [...]

  • Hiram Garcia Billion Dollar Producer

    How Hiram Garcia Keeps The Rock's Blockbuster Movies on Track

    Producing movie after movie with your sister’s ex-husband could easily become awkward. Not so for Hiram Garcia, head of production at Seven Bucks Prods., the company behind a string of box office hits starring WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne Johnson. But then again he and Johnson, once known as “The Rock,” go back decades. “They’ve [...]

  • Brad Pitt'Once Upon a Time in...

    Brad Pitt Compares Manson Impact on Hollywood to Harvey Weinstein

    In an interview with The Sunday Times, Brad Pitt compared the Manson family murders of 1969 to the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, saying the disgraced mogul was a modern example of Hollywood “recalibrating” itself. The publication sat down with Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to discuss their latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which [...]

  • 'Sunburnt Country' in Development With 'It'

    'It' Producer to Develop Wilderness Horror Movie 'Sunburnt Country'

    A feature film adaptation of Gabriel Bergmoser’s novel ”Sunburnt Country” is in development from “It” producer Roy Lee alongside Jon Berg and Greg Silverman. The story centers on a pair of millennial backpackers who go off-roading in the Australian wilderness and stumble upon a reclusive backwater town where they quickly realize that the locals hunt and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad