Hugh Jackman Leads Massive One-Man Show Crowd in ‘Happy Birthday’ for Ian McKellen

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Hugh Jackman may have had to skip Ian McKellen’s birthday party to perform his one-man show, “The Man, The Music, The Show,” but that didn’t mean he couldn’t celebrate his “X-Men” co-star’s 80th.

Jackman took a moment at the Manchester Arena Saturday to lead the sold-out audience — some 50,000 strong — in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

“I’m sorry I can’t make your party, Ian,” Jackman said in an Instagram video of the moment. “But I think I might annoy about 50,000 people,” he said, as the audience broke into cheers and the camera panned around the arena. The crowd then proceeded to sing “Happy Birthday,” with Jackman vocals distinguishable through the mic.

He ended the video by blowing a kiss into the camera and saying, “Love you, man. Happy birthday!”

Jackman wasn’t the only McKellen fan/friend and “X-Men” universe inhabitant to wish the “Lord of the Rings” actor many happy returns. Patrick Stewart posted an image from his wedding of the pair alongside Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell, with an accompanying message.

“Happy 80th birthday wishes to Ian McKellen!” he wrote. “Sunny and I are grateful for all the love over the years, whether as a dear friend, minister at our wedding, or colleague on screen and stage. P.S. Sunny Ozell says you look gorgeous in a morning suit.”

    Hugh Jackman may have had to skip Ian McKellen's birthday party to perform his one-man show, "The Man, The Music, The Show," but that didn't mean he couldn't celebrate his "X-Men" co-star's 80th. Jackman took a moment at the Manchester Arena Saturday to lead the sold-out audience — some 50,000 strong — in a rendition [...]

