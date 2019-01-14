Hugh Grant Appeals for Return of Script Stolen in Car Break-In

Hugh Grant has appealed for the return of a script that was stolen by thieves who broke into his car.

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” the star of “A Very English Scandal” said on his official Twitter account. He added: “Many weeks worth of notes and ideas.”

Grant also asked for the return of his children’s medical cards, offering the West London address of his production company, Coach Films, as a contact point.

The film and TV star, who has 335,000 Twitter followers, did not offer up any details of where the crime took place or what the script was for. There were hundreds of responses to his appeal, but seemingly none that offered any information likely to lead to recovery of the script and other missing items.

Grant won acclaim last year for his portrayal of disgraced British politician Jeremy Thorpe in limited series “A Very English Scandal,” which was on the BBC in the U.K. and Amazon in the U.S.

The “Four Weddings and Funeral” and “Paddington 2” star’s upcoming projects include Guy Ritchie movie “Toff Guys.” On TV, he will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland in HBO’s upcoming six-part series “The Undoing.”