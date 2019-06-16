×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

China Film Marketing Firms Must Adapt To Internet Age, Says Huayi’s Jerry Ye

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Eight Hundred (The 800)
CREDIT: Bai Xiaoyan/Huayi Bros.

Huayi Brothers Pictures CEO and media group VP Jerry Ye made no mention Sunday of the abrupt cancellation of the premiere for his firm’s highly anticipated war epic “The Eight Hundred,” which was set to be the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival’s opening film the night before.

Instead, he looked to the future at a panel on big studio film production, warning of the “subversive changes” the Internet is bringing to the Chinese film market. New online practices will within years wipe out 50-60% of existing publicity and distribution firms if they don’t “follow the trend” and learn to adapt, he predicted.

“Unlike the steady North America market, the Chinese market moves much faster. Chinese e-commerce has developed rapidly, with online ticketing platforms making up 90% of China (movie ticket) sales — meaning that our audience reach depends on the online platforms,” Ye said. The challenge this presents is that users interact with different platforms in very different ways, meaning that “their behaviors are increasingly fragmented, and their entertainment habits constantly in flux.”

Related

“I think this will have a real disruptive impact within five years, bringing about a fundamental change” to film publicity and distribution,” he said. “One of the early slogans of e-commerce was that its existence cuts out the middleman — and it’s the same nowadays for film.”

Yet China’s fast-paced Internet entertainment ecosystem also brings with it unique opportunities. “Our market is more vibrant than the North America market because in China, the core group of those who watch movies in theaters is the same as those who watch movies online. These are two totally separate crowds in the U.S. (For China,) this can be a very powerful force.”

One of the most important players in Chinese film marketing these days is Alibaba Pictures, an offshoot of e-commerce giant Alibaba. The subsidiary operates both as a producer-financier and as a distributor, marketing services provider. And with its Tao Piao Piao unit is one of China’s two largest online ticketing vendors. Earlier in the day Fan Luyuan, head of Alibaba Pictures, described his company as a “service company to small and medium enterprises.”

Wanda Media GM Jiang Wei said that producers needed to do more to improve their own work in order to meet increasingly sophisticated audience demands and ensure that the Chinese film industry’s abilities don’t fall behind its own market growth.

“The film market has grown along with the growing number of viewers,  so your investment returns perhaps look great as well, and people are quite pleased with that. But on many basic issues we’re still very far behind. We have to improve a lot of production-related elements, whether that’s screenwriting, production processes, technical know-how or technological developments in order to keep up with the market’s development,” he said. “This is what I’m going to be paying the most attention to in the next three to five years.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • The Eight Hundred (The 800)

    China Film Marketing Firms Must Adapt To Internet Age, Says Huayi's Jerry Ye

    Huayi Brothers Pictures CEO and media group VP Jerry Ye made no mention Sunday of the abrupt cancellation of the premiere for his firm’s highly anticipated war epic “The Eight Hundred,” which was set to be the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival’s opening film the night before. Instead, he looked to the future at a panel [...]

  • The Meg

    Chinese Script Development Requires A Different Touch, Top Producers Say

    Leading film producers highlighted the challenges of developing good scripts in China and abroad at a panel during the Shanghai International Film Festival on Sunday. Wanda Media GM Jiang Wei (aka Wayne Jiang) recommended that producers remain aware of the real differences between the scriptwriting process for Chinese productions versus international and co-productions. The fundamental [...]

  • Lou Ye's "Spring Fever"

    Shanghai: Previously-Banned Producer Nai An Now Hails Chinese Film Funding

    At a panel on indie film production at the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival, Chinese and foreign producers discussed the shifting funding landscape for their projects over the years. Nai An, the longtime collaborator of controversial sixth generation Chinese filmmaker Lou Ye, kicked off the talk with a look back at her producing career, which has [...]

  • My Dear Friend

    Shanghai Film Review: 'My Dear Friend'

    Like a slow-acting hallucinogen, Chinese director Yang Pingdao’s audaciously strange and sorrowful feature debut works its magic so gradually that it’s with a slight surprise that halfway through you glance down and realize you’re high off the social-realist ground, suspended surreally in the air. At first a gritty tale of feckless men abandoning their families [...]

  • Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent

    Box Office: 'Men in Black: International' Ranks No. 1 Overseas With $74 Million

    Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is making good on its title, leading overseas box office charts with $74 million from 56 foreign territories. Combined with its disappointing $28 million start in North America, the latest chapter in the sci-fi action series debuted with $102.2 million globally. “Men in Black: International” sees “Thor: Ragnarok” co-stars Tessa [...]

  • Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent

    'Men in Black: International' Leads Box Office With Muted $28 Million

    Hollywood seems to be coming down with a contagious case of franchise fatigue this summer, as “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft” become the latest sequels largely dismissed by moviegoers in North America. Sony’s “Men in Black: International” led ticket sales at the box office this weekend with $28.5 million, but still fell short of [...]

  • International Film Festival and Awards Macao

    Macao Festival Signs Double Deals With Shanghai

    The International Film Festival & Awards Macao on Sunday signed twin agreements with institutions in Shanghai. The IFFAM, which is building towards its fourth edition in December, struck a collaboration agreement with the Shanghai International Film Festival. Separately, it is solidifying an existing informal arrangement with the Shanghai Film Art Academy concerning an exchange of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad