×

Huayi Brothers’ Stock Falls 8% After ‘The Eight Hundred’ Cancellation

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Eight Hundred (The 800)
CREDIT: Bai Xiaoyan/Huayi Bros.

Huayi Brothers’ stock fell by more than 8% on Wednesday, the day after the veteran Chinese studio announced that its new war epic, “The Eight Hundred,” will not hit Chinese theaters as scheduled next week.

Shares dropped from RMB5.48 to RMB5.02 overnight after Huayi said Tuesday that its summer blockbuster’s theatrical debut would be indefinitely postponed from its July 5 release date. The company provided no detailed reason but said that the decision had been made “after consultation between the production team and other entities.”

A tale of Chinese bravery against Japanese imperialism, “The Eight Hundred” was also yanked at the last minute from its prominent opening-night slot at the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival earlier this month. The withdrawal from the festival and from general release is likely to be due to Chinese government censors, who have been causing problems for a number of domestic films recently.

Related

Huayi’s share price had climbed to RMB5.85, its highest point since May, on June 13, the day before “The Eight Hundred” was pulled from the Shanghai festival. The price then slid by more than 8% to RMB5.35 by June 17. Wednesday’s closing price of RMB5.02 is more than 14% down from the June 13 high.

The film had been scheduled for a day-and-date July 5 U.S. release, which will now likely have to be pushed back as well. A spokesman told Variety on Tuesday that the company hopes to make necessary changes to the film and release it later this year.

The development is a huge blow to Huayi, one of China’s most established private-sector production companies, which has already been struggling this past year and racked up losses of $158 million. The company invested around $80 million in “The Eight Hundred,” and was expecting to see as much as $436 million (RMB3 billion) in box office receipts, Chinese sources said.

According to the company’s 2018 annual report, Huayi appears to have little in its upcoming lineup that could make up for the cancellation of “The Eight Hundred.” Just one of its titles has hit theaters so far this year, a Thai film called “Brother of the Year,” which made only $247,000. Next up is the youth drama “The Last Wish,” set for release July 18 despite a run-in with the censors – who changed its Chinese title from “A Mighty Wish” to “A Tiny Wish” – and “Destinies,” helmed by newcomer Zhang Pu. In 2020, Huayi is scheduled to have “The Mermaid 2,” sequel to the 2016 hit comedy that grossed more than $490 million.

On May 31, Huayi announced that its general manager, Qin Kaiyu, had resigned due to “personal reasons.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Film

  • The Eight Hundred (The 800)

    Huayi Brothers' Stock Falls 8% After 'The Eight Hundred' Cancellation

    Huayi Brothers’ stock fell by more than 8% on Wednesday, the day after the veteran Chinese studio announced that its new war epic, “The Eight Hundred,” will not hit Chinese theaters as scheduled next week. Shares dropped from RMB5.48 to RMB5.02 overnight after Huayi said Tuesday that its summer blockbuster’s theatrical debut would be indefinitely [...]

  • Chinese actor Xu Zheng holds his

    Golden Horse Organizers Set Clashing Date With China's Golden Rooster Awards

    The prestigious Golden Horse Awards announced Wednesday that it will hold its annual ceremony in Taiwan on the same day this year as China’s Communist-backed Golden Rooster Awards – which virtually assures that no major mainland Chinese talent will attend the event known as Asia’s Oscars on November 23. Hong Kong director Johnnie To will [...]

  • Berlin Film Festival Placeholder Berlinale

    Key Berlin Film Festival Venue Set to Close - or Is It?

    The announcement that German exhibitor CineStar would close its multiplex at Berlin’s famed Sony Center in Potsdamer Platz has thrown the cinema’s participation as a key venue for the Berlin Film Festival into doubt. Whether it actually shutters, however, remains to be seen. British-based Vue International is awaiting approval from German antitrust officials on its [...]

  • Stuber

    ‘Stuber’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Stuber.” Ads placed for the comedy had an estimated media value of $4.91 million through Sunday for 1,325 national ad airings on 42 networks. [...]

  • BTS - J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin,

    BTS' 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' Gets Global Theatrical Release

    BTS will be back on the big screen this summer. The Korean pop group announced today that their latest feature film, “Bring the Soul: The Movie,” will have a global release on August 7. It arrives just six and a half months after the septet’s last film release, “Love Yourself in Seoul.” “Bring the Soul” [...]

  • Box Office: 'Yesterday' Movie Takes on

    Box Office: 'Annabelle Comes Home' and 'Yesterday' Take on 'Toy Story 4'

    The weekend box office has gone to the dolls. “Annabelle Comes Home,” a supernatural horror film about a possessed toy, is facing off against another band of plastic figurines: “Toy Story 4.” Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” is expected to dominate box office charts again over newcomers “Annabelle Comes Home” and “Yesterday,” a fantasy musical set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad