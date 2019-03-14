Howard A. Rodman’s Book ‘The Great Eastern’ to Be Adapted Into Movie

Howard A. Rodman’s upcoming book will be getting the big-screen treatment.

“The Great Eastern,” set to be published in early June by Melville House Books, has been acquired by Great Point Media — a London-based content and media company. Rodman, the former Writers Guild of America West president, will also write the screenplay for the film.

“Howard Rodman is a literary master whose long list of screenwriting credits speak for themselves. Great Point Media is thrilled to be bringing his vision onto the big screen,” said Great Point director Jim Reeve.

The adventure story follows two of literature’s iconic anti-heroes, Captain Nemo and Captain Ahab, as they battle through the latter half of the 19th century. After Nemo kidnaps real-life civil engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel to build a submarine — one that would link the U.S. and England, two opposing colonial forces — the three men find themselves at battle with each other.

Rodman is best known for his 1990 novel “Destiny Express” and his adaption of Showtime’s anthology series “Fallen Angels,” starring Tom Cruise. The screenwriter and author’s original movies include “Joe Gould’s Secret,” “August,” and “Savage Grace.” Rodman is currently adapting Jean-Patrick Manchette’s novel “Three to Kill” for Amazon Films. Chris McQuarrie is directing and Laura Bickford is producing the pic.