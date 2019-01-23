‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ to Bow in China on March 1

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will swoop into Chinese theaters on March 1, its Beijing-based promotion company He Song confirmed to Variety on Wednesday. The date puts its China release a week after its Feb. 22 debut in the U.S. and also pits it against “Green Book,” which has scored a China release on the same day.

“The Hidden World” is the third installment in DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, but is the first to be distributed by Universal since its parent company, NBCUniversal, purchased the animation studio in 2016. The first 2010 “Dragon” film made RMB89.89 million ($13 million) in China, while the second more than quadrupled that figure to take in an even more respectable RMB403.33 million ($59.4 million) in 2014, according to data from research company EntGroup.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” was written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who has helmed the entire trilogy, and features a voice cast that includes Cate Blanchett, America Ferrera and Jonah Hill. It has already debuted in Australia, where it began showing Jan. 3.

The film’s Chinese poster features a more dynamic image of the main character, Hiccup, riding his dragon, Toothless, than the primary American one, as well as a catchphrase in Mandarin that translates to “an extraordinary experience; an epic last chapter.”

Besides “Green Book,” “The Hidden World” will also be up against 20th Century Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” which releases a week earlier.