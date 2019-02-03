‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Dominates Overseas Box Office With $40 Million

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” the third installment in the animated sci-fi series, has flown to the top of the international box office.

Jay Baruchel leads the voice cast in the family friendly franchise, which earned $40.2 million when it opened in 23 foreign markets. It has now generated $84.4 million overseas ahead of its Feb. 22 launch in North America.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” saw the best performance in Mexico, debuting with $7.7 million, followed by the United Kingdom ($6.8 million), Korea ($4.6 million), and Italy ($3.4 million).

The final chapter in the trilogy has garnered critical acclaim, and it currently holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its the first iteration to be distributed by Universal since the studio’s parent company, NBCUniversal, acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016. The first two films were released by 20th Century Fox and have grossed over $1 billion combined at the global box office.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” ended “Glass'” reign atop the international box office. M. Night Shyamalan’s twisted thriller added another $12.2 million from 54 territories abroad, bringing its foreign haul to $110.3 million. The film is just shy of the $200 million mark worldwide with a current global tally of $199 million. Since “Glass” shares a cinematic universe with Disney’s “Unbreakable” and Universal’s “Split,” Disney is handling overseas distribution, while Universal is releasing the movie in North America.

Another psychological thriller, Sony Pictures’ “Escape Room,” pulled in $8.8 million from 33 markets for an international total of $44 million. China accounted for $5.1 million of ticket sales, while its debut in the U.K. generated $1.1 million. The film about six strangers who get trapped in a deadly escape room has now earned over $96 million globally, including $52 million at the domestic box office.

“Green Book,” the Oscar-nominated drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, earned $11.9 million this weekend. Lionsgate and Amblin are splitting international duties for Universal film. After an awards season boost, it has made $25 million overseas and $81 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, “Creed II” pocketed $7 million in 44 territories, bringing its overseas haul to $86.5 million. The latest entry in the Rocky Balboa spinoff series has now crossed $200 million, surpassing the theatrical run of “Creed” ($173 million).