‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Dominates Overseas Box Office With $40 Million

CREDIT: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” the third installment in the animated sci-fi series, has flown to the top of the international box office.

Jay Baruchel leads the voice cast in the family friendly franchise, which earned $40.2 million when it opened in 23 foreign markets. It has now generated $84.4 million overseas ahead of its Feb. 22 launch in North America.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” saw the best performance in Mexico, debuting with $7.7 million, followed by the United Kingdom ($6.8 million), Korea ($4.6 million), and Italy ($3.4 million).

The final chapter in the trilogy has garnered critical acclaim, and it currently holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its the first iteration to be distributed by Universal since the studio’s parent company, NBCUniversal, acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016. The first two films were released by 20th Century Fox and have grossed over $1 billion combined at the global box office.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” ended “Glass'” reign atop the international box office. M. Night Shyamalan’s twisted thriller added another $12.2 million from 54 territories abroad, bringing its foreign haul to $110.3 million. The film is just shy of the $200 million mark worldwide with a current global tally of $199 million. Since “Glass” shares a cinematic universe with Disney’s “Unbreakable” and Universal’s “Split,” Disney is handling overseas distribution, while Universal is releasing the movie in North America.

Another psychological thriller, Sony Pictures’ “Escape Room,” pulled in $8.8 million from 33 markets for an international total of $44 million. China accounted for $5.1 million of ticket sales, while its debut in the U.K. generated $1.1 million. The film about six strangers who get trapped in a deadly escape room has now earned over $96 million globally, including $52 million at the domestic box office.

“Green Book,” the Oscar-nominated drama starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, earned $11.9 million this weekend. Lionsgate and Amblin are splitting international duties for Universal film. After an awards season boost, it has made $25 million overseas and $81 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, “Creed II” pocketed $7 million in 44 territories, bringing its overseas haul to $86.5 million. The latest entry in the Rocky Balboa spinoff series has now crossed $200 million, surpassing the theatrical run of “Creed” ($173 million).

  • 'How to Train Your Dragon 3

    'How to Train Your Dragon 3' Dominates Overseas Box Office With $40 Million

  • David White Protest

    SAG-AFTRA Leaders Approve Commmercial Contract Proposal

    SAG-AFTRA’s national board has approved the proposal for its commercials contract negotiations with the advertising industry. The talks will begin Feb. 20 in New York City, six weeks ahead of the March 31 expiration of the current three-year deal. The union’s negotiating committee will be chaired by President Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David [...]

  • Alex Honnold atop Lower Cathedral with El

    Box Office: 'Free Solo' Becomes Second-Biggest Documentary of 2018

    “Free Solo,” the herculean tale of one man’s quest to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan mountain without a rope, has just cleared another massive feat. National Geographic’s palm-sweat inducing film has now surpassed “RBG,” Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media’s feature of esteemed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as the second-highest grossing documentary of 2018. “Free [...]

  • Gina Rodríguez (GLORIA) and Ismael Cruz

    Box Office: 'Miss Bala' Fumbles as 'Glass' Leads Slowest Super Bowl Weekend in Two Decades

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” remained victorious at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row — not that the Universal Pictures thriller had much competition. “Glass” added another $9.5 million, enough to top box office charts as newcomer “Miss Bala,” a drug-cartel drama starring Gina Rodriguez misfired with $6.7 million from 2,203 [...]

  • Sundance: Amazon Buys Prize Winner 'One

    Sundance: Amazon Buys Grand Jury Prize Winner 'One Child Nation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios strikes again. The digital giant picked up global rights to “One Child Nation,” a documentary about China’s policy of forcibly restricting family size that debuted to great acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The deal is said to be in the high-six figures. The sale comes on the heels of the film’s [...]

  • Taiwanese film director Doze Niu (C)

    'Monga' Director Doze Niu Charged With Forced Sex

    Leading Taiwan film director, Doze Niu (aka Niu Chen-zer) has been charged with forced sexual intercourse. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of between three and ten years. The alleged incident occurred in November last year, during the shooting of Niu’s current film project “Pao Ma.” Following evenings drinks at his home with [...]

  • Göteborg Nordic Film Market: Attendees Praise

    Göteborg’s Nordic Film Market - Attendees Praise Vintage Year

    GOTEBORG  — The 20th Nordic Film Market, held parallel to the Göteborg Film Festival, closed Sunday after three days of screenings and pitchings of 48 Nordic films and projects. Following, five key takeaways or trends: STANDOUT NORDIC BRAND QUALITY An excellent crop, better than 2018, with a large diversity of content, catering to arthouse/mainstream as well [...]

