×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hot Docs Picks Two Projects for First Partners Co-financing Initiative

By

Jennie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hot Docs

Hot Docs today unveiled the first two documentary projects to receive production support through Hot Docs Partners, its CAN$2.6 million ($1.9 million) cofinancing initiative that was launched a year ago at the annual festival in Toronto.

The most recent addition to Hot Docs’ CAN$9 million ($6.7 million) production fund portfolio, Partners matches a select group of doc-friendly, socially conscious investors with Canadian and international feature-length projects that have key financing already in place, and strong potential to impact audiences in meaningful ways.

Partners is providing cofinancing support to “Influence,” directed by Richard Poplak and Diana Neille, the journalists who exposed the reputation-management firm Bell Pottinger. An international co-production between South Africa’s Fireworx Media and Chronicle Productions and Canada’s Eyesteelfilm, “Influence” explores the dark art of geopolitical spin-doctoring.

Related

Partners joins Sodec and the Canadian Media Fund to support “We Are Here,” directed and written by Ariel Nasr and produced by Loaded Pictures’ Sergeo Kirby for CBC and Canal D. “We Are Here” examines the community left behind after six worshippers were killed and 19 injured in the Quebec City mosque shooting of 2017.

Hot Docs’ industry team draws on its market and festival expertise and deep knowledge of Canadian and international feature documentary projects to evaluate and recommend projects that connect to the expressed interests and investment priorities of the new fund’s partners. Toronto’s Blue Ice Docs, the fund’s anchor investor, has committed to matching investments made by the other partners on a project-by-project basis.

“Partners grew out of several different trends and initiatives that have been evolving over the years,” said Hot Docs industry programs director Elizabeth Radshaw. “We all know that documentaries need to pull together lots of sorts of funding – broadcast licenses, NGOs, distributors, equity funds – to get that budget.”

Citing the Chicago Media Project and Catalyst Sundance, among others, Radshaw said that while equity investment is nothing new in the documentary space, the rise and influence of streamers and all-rights deals has added momentum to the model.

“In the past, ROI was not always there for equity investors, who may have supported a documentary project because of their interest in a particular cause, for example,” she said. “With Amazon, Netflix, and the like making competitive deals and offers to documentaries, equity investors can now be made whole, or maybe even enjoy profit participation.”

CREDIT: CBC News

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Hot Docs Partners Cofinances ‘Influence,’ ‘We

    Hot Docs Picks Two Projects for First Partners Co-financing Initiative

    Hot Docs today unveiled the first two documentary projects to receive production support through Hot Docs Partners, its CAN$2.6 million ($1.9 million) cofinancing initiative that was launched a year ago at the annual festival in Toronto. The most recent addition to Hot Docs’ CAN$9 million ($6.7 million) production fund portfolio, Partners matches a select group [...]

  • Garin Nugroho RiyantoOrizzonti Jury photocall at

    Dance Film 'Memories of My Body' Takes a Battering From Conservatives in Indonesia

    Muslim groups in Indonesia are calling for a ban on the film “Memories of My Body,” a drama from the country’s best-known art house director, Garin Nugroho. The groups say that the film is “sexually deviant” and promotes “LGBT values.” The film depicts the story of a young man from a dance troupe that performs [...]

  • Hnin Ei Hlaing’s ‘Midwives’ Takes Top

    Hnin Ei Hlaing’s ‘Midwives’ Takes Top Prize at Hot Docs Forum

    TORONTO–Director Hnin Ei Hlaing’s “Midwives,” which tells the story of two midwives who work side-by-side in a makeshift clinic in Myanmar, has won Hot Docs’ First Look program’s first prize and CAN$30,000 ($22,000) cash, it was announced following the close of the Hot Docs Forum and Hot Docs Deal Maker events Wednesday afternoon. “Midwives” was [...]

  • Documentary filmmakers bring ‘real-world impact’ to

    Hot Docs Films Find Different Ways to Explore Migrant Crisis

    TORONTO – Just weeks after the Sundance premiere of “The Infiltrators,” Cristina Ibarra and Alex Rivera’s documentary about conditions inside a Florida immigration detention center, one of the film’s subjects, Claudio Rojas, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and deported back to his native Argentina. Rojas, who spent 19 years living [...]

  • Jared Leto attends the screening for

    Jared Leto Filmed an Entire Documentary in Just One Day

    Jared Leto wants Americans to hold a mirror up to themselves. “We made this crazy portrait of the United States in what I think is a really important time to take a look at ourselves,” the Oscar winner says. That crazy portrait is “A Day in the Life of America,” a new documentary that Leto [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Passes $500 Million in China, Becomes Top Foreign Title of All Time

    “Avengers: Endgame” broke the half-billion-dollar barrier in China on Thursday, becoming the most successful foreign film ever in the country after just over a week in theaters and easily eclipsing the previous titleholder, “The Fate of the Furious.” Released on April 24, “Endgame” is already the sixth-highest-grossing movie in Chinese film history, thanks to a [...]

  • Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Joins Cannes' Competition Roster

    The suspense is over: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will indeed have its world premiere and compete at the Cannes Film Festival, the fest announced Thursday. “Intermezzo” from Abdellatif Kechiche, the Palme d’Or-winning director of “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” has also been added to the competition slate. The star-studded movie has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad