Hong Kong’s TVB Plans OTT Boost, Sets ‘Court Lady’ With Huanyu

Hong Kong’s Television Broadcasts is set to boost its OTT platforms locally and abroad with new packages and initiatives targeting the Southeast Asian market.

The city’s biggest broadcaster has also renewed its partnership with China’s Huanyu Entertainment following the wild success the two enjoyed last year with court rivalry drama “Story of Yanxi Palace.” The new new deal is for series “Court Lady,” starring “Palace” actor Xu Kai.

In another deal announced at FilMart on Monday, TVB’s overseas OTT platform TVB Anywhere will team up with Vietnamese mobile operator Vietnamobile to launch a version in the Vietnamese language. It is the second territory equipped with a completely localized version after Thailand, which was launched earlier this year.

Desmond Chan, general manager of TVB Intl., told Variety that the company is also cooking up new expansion plans for North America and Europe, to be announced later.

TVB’s local OTT platform myTV Super offers a new package of premium content to its 7.3 million subscribers. The package contains additional channels from beIN Sports, Love Nature 4K and movies from NBCUniversal as well as collections from Hong Kong’s Golden Scene and Mei Ah Entertainment.

Meanwhile, TVB signed the deal for the rights to “Court Lady” with Huanyu, which became a household name with “Story of Yanxi Palace,” the most Googled TV show on Earth in 2018. The romantic period drama is expected to be available in four to five markets in North America and Southeast Asia besides Hong Kong, said Felix To, TVB’s deputy general manager, program and production.