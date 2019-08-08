×

Young Shia LaBeouf Battles His Father in ‘Honey Boy’ Trailer

By

Staff Writer

The first trailer for Shia LaBeouf’s semi-autobiographical drama “Honey Boy” has landed.

The trailer kicks off in 2005, with Lucas Hedges as a young adult version of LaBeouf being yanked backwards during a stunt for an action film. After several quick shots of Hedges engaging in questionable behavior, he’s arrested and tossed in the back of a police car, visibly inebriated after crashing his own vehicle. He aggressively yells at a cop, saying “You think you’re hot? ‘Cause you don’t know how good I am at what I do.”

The trailer cuts to a young version of LaBeouf, played by Noah Jupe, getting a pep talk from his an overbearing and verbally abusive stage-dad, played by LaBeouf.

“How do you think I feel to have my son paying me?” LaBeouf’s father asks his son. “How do you think that feels?”

“You wouldn’t be here if I didn’t pay you,” Jupe responds.

Honey Boy,” written by LaBeouf and directed by Alma Har’el, premiered at Sundance to positive reviews, with Amazon nabbing the pic for $5 million. “Honey Boy” also stars musician FKA Twigs in her on-screen debut, Maika Monroe, Natasha Lyonne, Byron Bowers, Laura San Giacomo and Clifton Collins Jr.

The cast and crew spoke with Variety at Sundance, where LaBeouf remarked on the film: “It’s strange to fetishize your pain and make a product out of it.”

Watch the trailer for “Honey Boy,” which hits theaters Nov. 8, above.

