‘Home Alone’ Reboot Taps ‘Jojo Rabbit’s’ Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will star in Disney Plus’ “Home Alone” reboot.

Dan Mazer is on board to direct the film from a script by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Sources say Yates will not be playing the iconic Kevin McCallister, but a new character in a similar premise to the original franchise. In the original 1990 film, Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, is accidentally left behind while his family heads to Paris over the holidays. During that time, he must protect his house from a pair of burglars, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Though originally thought to be Yates’ parents, sources now say Kemper and Delaney will be playing someone else in the film, possibly another couple not related to Yates.

The first movie was a major hit, grossing $476.7 million worldwide, including $285.8 million domestically, leading to the 1992 sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” which also went on to become a huge success.

The pic will be produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson, and marks the first project to be produced by Twentieth Century Fox for Disney Plus.

Yates recently had his breakout role in the Golden Globe-nominated “Jojo Rabbit,” playing the title character’s lovable best friend. He is repped by Atwell Artist Management.

Kemper just finished production on the interactive special to her Netflix comedy series “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Kemper starred in the show for four seasons, earning an Emmy nomination for her performance. On the movie side, she recently lent her voice to Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” She is repped by WME and Mosaic.

Delaney, best known for his role in the comedy series “Catastrophe,” had a busy year, appearing in “Hobbs & Shaw,” the Universal comedy “Last Christmas” and the Lionsgate drama “Bombshell,” which opens on Friday. He is repped by UTA and Avalon Management.

