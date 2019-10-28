×
Hollywood Remembers Robert Evans: ‘One of the Best Story Tellers This Business Ever Had’

Robert Evans
CREDIT: David Handschuh/AP/Shutterstock

Robert Evans, Paramount executive and producer of “Chinatown” and “Urban Cowboy,” died on Saturday at 89. Hollywood executives, actors and producers shared their reactions to his death.

Golden Globe winner and ex-wife Ali MacGraw, who married Evans 50 years ago last week, remembered her former partner fondly. “Our son Joshua and I will miss Bob tremendously and we are so very proud of his enormous contribution to the film industry,” the “Love Story” actor said. “He will be remembered as a giant.” MacGraw accompanied Evans at his 2002 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Paramount, who recently renamed the executive screening room on their lot for Evans, released an official statement from their longtime producing partner: “Hollywood has lost one of its most influential and iconic figures in the inimitable Bob Evans. He was a valued and beloved partner to Paramount Pictures for over half a century, and his contributions to our organization and the entertainment industry are innumerable and far-reaching. As an actor, a producer and a leader, he has left an indelible mark on our studio and the world of film. His influence will be felt for generations to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

And online creators in the entertainment industry celebrated Evans’ life with memories and tributes.

Actor Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul,” “This Is Spinal Tap”) remembered Evans with listening to comedian Patton Oswalt’s (“Ratatouille”) album “OpAphid vs. Robert Evans – Patton Oswalt Explains.”

“The Social Network” and “House of Cards” producer Dana Brunetti, described Evans as, “One of the best story tellers this business ever had. He and his story was the driving force for me to pursue producing.”

Writer on “American Crime Story” and “Dolemite Is My Name,” Larry Karaszewski paid tribute with an old shot from the Paramount lot.

Sasha Grey (“Entourage”) said Evans produced “some of the best films ever made.”

“Russian Doll” actor Natasha Lyonne cited Evans as a legend.

Apple editor Steve Kandell credited Evans with the creation of the audiobook.

“Pictures at a Revolution” author Mark Harris honored Evans’ mysterious life.

