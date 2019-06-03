×

After Hollywood Speaks Up on Abortion Ban, Georgia Weighs Potential Production Boycott

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ozark BTS Georgia Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Hollywood studios broke their silence last week, threatening to leave Georgia if a controversial new law banning abortions after six weeks goes into effect next year. At risk for the state is some $2.7 billion in direct spending, as well as 92,100 jobs and nearly $4.6 billion in total wages. Opponents of the so-called “heartbeat” bill hope this new outspokenness will sway lawmakers to reconsider their support of the legislation, while others on the ground said they resented outside influence on state politics.

One local politician reminded the studios and streaming giants that his state does not need advice from “the land of Harvey Weinstein,” going directly for the jugular.

“If studios were to all say we’re not returning to Georgia, we’re pulling out, it would be catastrophic economically for the state,” said Amy Steigerwalt, professor of political science at Georgia State University. “A lot of people have moved here for work. A lot of production facilities have been built here. They’re contributing a lot of tax revenue. But at the moment those threats are dependent on this law being implemented.”

Related

Steigerwalt thinks the law, known as HB-481, will be overturned by lower courts before it can go into effect, and, privately, many studio executives agree. They initially planned to remain silent on the move, even after Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law on May 7, and to have the Motion Picture Association of America be the public face of their efforts.

Netflix, however, opted to release its own statement this week suggesting it would reconsider working in the state if the law was enacted, which put pressure on other companies to offer their own comments. Behind closed doors, staffers, as well as actors, filmmakers and showrunners made it clear that they wanted these media companies to take a stand. Netflix had no further comment on its Georgia statement or how it may have influenced its competitors. But the streaming giant will be hearing from anti-abortion groups. A petition from pro-life advocates to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings asking him to reconsider the company’s position has received 14,000 signatures, according to Zemmie Fleck, executive director of Georgia Right to Life.

Fleck’s advocacy group faults HB-481 for making exceptions for cases of rape and incest and hasn’t endorsed the law, but Georgia Right to Life is upset about Hollywood’s veiled threats that it will cancel productions if new restrictions are imposed on abortions.

“Outside forces who don’t share our values are threatening to damage our economy in the state of Georgia,” said Fleck. “They don’t respect the personhood of pre-born children and they are valuing their money over the children who have yet to be born. If we do not stand against intimidation, we will lose our identity as a state that values life.”

Some opponents of the law praised studios for their measured response. They appreciate the fact that the companies have opted to remain in the state while the law gets challenged in court instead of opting to pull up stakes.

“I understand and appreciate those who have advocated for boycott, but you can’t change the policy if you leave the state,” said Georgia Senator Jen Jordan, a critic of the law. “They’ve taken the right approach. They’re bringing attention to the issue, but they’re also saying this isn’t a good law and it isn’t good policy, but we want to work with you. I hope it gives us ammunition to stop bad legislation.”

It’s unclear if the law’s backers are open to that message. Rep. Ed Setzler, a member of the Georgia House of Representatives and author of HB-481, didn’t respond to a request for comment, but in an interview last week, he implied he would not yield to pressure from Hollywood.

“You’ll have to forgive me, but Georgia never thought to consult Hollywood for its scientific expertise or its command of constitutional law,” said Setzler. “In fact, before the land of Harvey Weinstein criticizes Georgia for protecting helpless unborn children, it needs to get its own house in order.”

Hollywood studios may be applying the pressure, but the Georgia State House may not be as persuadable as it was under different leadership. Kemp is much more conservative than his predecessor, Gov. Nathan Deal, who vetoed laws such as religious liberty bills that upset the business community by allowing companies to discriminate against LGBT individuals.

“Kemp’s explanation is I ran on this, it’s one of my major campaign promises, and I’m following through on what I said I was going to do,” said Steigerwalt. “He also has to ensure that his base is strong and that they think he remembered his promises so they turn up for him in 2022.”

Kemp may also need to animate his conservative supporters because he nearly lost the 2018 election, managing to hold off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams by less than a percentage point. Abrams did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment on the slew of studio statements this week. Kemp’s office had no new comment beyond an early May statement that the governor is committed to retaining production in the state.

Kemp may be a very different governor than Deal, but even as he attempts to shift state politics to the right, he’s overseeing a rapidly changing electorate. Georgia, once seen as a deeply red state, has become more purple. In the most recent election, Democrats in the state made gains in the state House and Senate. Experts say women, particularly suburban women, shifted to the Democrats’ column, a move that could accelerate in the wake of the abortion measure.

“The GOP has peaked in Georgia,” said Charles S. Bullock III, a political science professor at the University of Georgia. “Some of these Democrats are licking their chops at the prospect of taking on the bill’s supporters.”

Matt Donnelly and Gene Maddaus contributed to this report. 

(Pictured: Netflix’s “Ozark,” which shoots in Georgia.)

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Film

  • Ozark BTS Georgia Netflix

    After Hollywood Speaks Up on Abortion Ban, Georgia Weighs Potential Production Boycott

    Hollywood studios broke their silence last week, threatening to leave Georgia if a controversial new law banning abortions after six weeks goes into effect next year. At risk for the state is some $2.7 billion in direct spending, as well as 92,100 jobs and nearly $4.6 billion in total wages. Opponents of the so-called “heartbeat” [...]

  • Geena Davis Bentonville

    Governors Awards: Geena Davis, David Lynch, Wes Studi, Lina Wertmüller Get Top Prizes

    David Lynch, Wes Studi and Lina Wertmüller will receive honorary Oscars and Geena Davis will be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced on Monday. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 11th Annual Governors Awards on Sunday, October 27, and the selections [...]

  • Werner Herzog poses during the photocall

    Werner Herzog Set for Career Honor From Italy's Biografilm Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s Biografilm Festival, an event billed as a cinematic celebration of human lives, will pay tribute to Werner Herzog, whose Japanese-language film “Family Romance, LLC” will launch locally following its Cannes premiere, as will “Meeting Gorbachev,” his sit-down conversation with the former Soviet leader. The prolific Herzog, 76, whose long career comprises feature films such [...]

  • Rocketman Bohemian Rhapsody

    'Rocketman' Doesn't Need to Reach 'Bohemian Rhapsody's' Box Office Heights to Be a Success

    Though they are both musical biopics backed by major Hollywood studios and (at least partially) directed by Dexter Fletcher, “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” from a box office perspective, are faulty comparisons. That’s an important distinction to note as Paramount’s “Rocketman,” centering on the life and times of Sir Elton John, begins its theatrical run in [...]

  • Lucky

    Alice Sebold's 'Lucky' to Be Adapted for Film by ‘13 Reasons Why's' Karen Moncrieff

    “Lucky,” a searing chronicle of sexual assault penned by Alice Sebold (“The Lovely Bones”), is set to be adapted into a feature film by Karen Moncrieff (“13 Reasons Why”). James Brown (“Sill Alice”) is producing the film. Lisa Wolofsky of Skywolf Media and Nadine de Barros at Fortitude are fully financing and will executive produce. [...]

  • La Belle Époque

    Cannes Film Review: 'La Belle Époque'

    As it now stands, virtual reality technology is clunky and unconvincing, offering little more than the illusion of interactivity. Someday, VR will make good on its potential, but until then, French writer-director Nicolas Bedos has conceived something better: a service whereby wealthy clients can pay a high-end reenactment service to stage a carefully orchestrated and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad