×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Film Festival Focuses on Social Change

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Duke Movie Hollywood Film Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hollywood Film Festival

The 22nd edition of the Hollywood Film Festival, running Oct. 1-6 at Raleigh Studios, promises a bevy of talented filmmakers. Cinematic voices from 58 countries sent in submissions to this year’s event, which serves as a global stage for storytellers to present their work. More than just a competition, HFF strives to create relationships between filmmakers and producers and representatives, fashioning an open environment in an industry that is experiencing significant change across all sectors.

“We don’t want to feel like every other film festival, and our goal is to be different and inclusive,” says Brad Parks, chairman and executive director of HFF. “We see ourselves as the United Nations for filmmakers.”

Though it began its life as a glitzy, celeb-friendly awards-season kickoff event, the fest was taken in a new direction when it was purchased from founder Carlos de Abreu. Now, it strives to be a progressive-minded entity, one that’s focused on driving economic and social change.

In 2017 Parks re-launched HFF as something that combined the old and the new. These days, he’s excited about the continued growth of the festival and is more than optimistic about the future. “We knew what the festival could be, but now we know what it needs to be,” Parks says.

The festival’s Best Of showcase occurs on Oct. 5, with other features including Jury Class film screenings, immersive entertainment presentations and panel discussions. The festival is broken up into categories, including best of documentary filmmaking, best of independent filmmaking, best of global filmmaking and best of studio filmmaking, each receiving their own, day-long focus.

“We didn’t want to follow the traditional model,” says HFF CEO Dave Knot. “We’ve strategically built relationships with a large cross-section of countries and partners, and we’re always asking our collaborators: What do the artists in your country want from Hollywood and how can those goals be achieved?”

In the independent short film spotlight, Kamarco Williams is debuting “Environment,” which was nominated by HFF Jury member Choice Skinner. The film revolves around a young man who receives the chance to view an alternate version of his life, had he not turned to crime and drugs. “I appreciate the platform HFF provides, especially for me, being African American,” Williams says. “They want films that include all of us, and that tell stories from every background. I’m honored to be a part of the festival this year.”

And Skinner, a multihyphenate with acting, directing, producing and acting coach credits on his resume, says HFF “isn’t like other film festivals where you watch your film in a screening, then do a Q&A, and possibly win a trophy. The committee keeps a long-running relationship with all the filmmakers for future endeavors.”

“Duke,” from Brazilian Thiago Dadalt and based on a true story, is another narrative short selection and focuses on a nonverbal autistic 17-year-old struggling in school and at home. “Brad and his team are amazing people who really care about the filmmakers behind the films they select,” Dadalt says.

“Hollywood is not an easy field to work in, and having their support truly helps. Having my latest movie officially selected this year is great exposure and very important for the autistic community.”

Many of the filmmakers who have screened their work at HFF come back with subsequent projects, which allow for the judges, organizers and peers to notice their growth. For some, it’s all about having the proper resources to not only get their films made, but also to have it seen by a wide enough audience where significant impact is possible. HFF attracts a range of participants spanning various storytelling media, budgets and experience levels, but one thing remains a constant — the passion and desire to elicit change through what’s being created for the screen, organizers say.

“HFF is truly a worldwide platform for emerging voices, free from politics and religion, and our goal is to hit 100 countries during the submission process,” says Gene Lim, who serves as chief strategy officer, and who is also the CEO/founder of content creator and distributor Mav12.

Panel discussions include: Defining and Protecting the Value of Artistic Expression, Intellectual Property and the Future of the Audience Experience in Hollywood; Is Hollywood’s Value Driven by Tech, Talent or Tweets?; Building a Bridge for Hollywood & Africa’s Film Industry Leaders; and What Is the Future of the Theatrical Experience?

“As someone who measures true success on sustainable and measurable net impact, working on reinventing the festival has been an amazing experience for me these past few years,” says shared values officer Tom Bagamane. “Building a content platform in Hollywood that not only rewards integrity — but demands it — is pretty special.”

HFF highlights over the past couple of years include the recruitment of advisory board members with deeper and more extensive knowledge of the industry; the hosting of events at the Cannes and Toronto film festivals; the recruitment of leading film organizations from 25 nations; the renewal of National Partner relationships at the Berlin Film Festival; and a Global Grand Jury award announcement at the Cannes Film Festival.

“To say nothing of our yearly event, the organization as a whole has come a long way since 1997,” says Parks.

More Film

  • NATO logo National Association of Theatre

    Movie Theater Owners Take the Lead in Digital Cinema Requirements

    Movie theater owners are taking the lead in setting requirements for new digital cinema technology. The National Association of Theatre Owners said Tuesday that its executive board approved a resolution that spells out how digital cinema technology will be evaluated. NATO promised that its technology committee will initiate and conduct an open process to understand [...]

  • Duke Movie Hollywood Film Festival

    Hollywood Film Festival Focuses on Social Change

    The 22nd edition of the Hollywood Film Festival, running Oct. 1-6 at Raleigh Studios, promises a bevy of talented filmmakers. Cinematic voices from 58 countries sent in submissions to this year’s event, which serves as a global stage for storytellers to present their work. More than just a competition, HFF strives to create relationships between [...]

  • Eli Roth

    Eli Roth to Produce Horror Script '10-31' for Orion Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Orion Pictures has acquired “10-31,” a sought-after horror script from screenwriters Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble. The script is based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles, and will be produced by Eli Roth and Roger Birnbaum’s Arts District Entertainment, alongside John Zaozirny’s Bellevue Productions. Michael Besman will serve as executive [...]

  • Eric Pleskow Dead

    Eric Pleskow, Exec at United Artists, Orion Involved With Best Picture Winners, Dies at 95

    Eric Pleskow, who was a key management player in United Artists and Orion Pictures over a 30-year period and was involved in the production of 14 Oscar best-picture winners, including “West Side Story,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Platoon” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” died on Tuesday. [...]

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw and Universal Forge New Exclusive Five-Year Film Deal

    Jordan Peele is keeping his parking spot on the Universal lot. The Oscar-winning creative behind Monkeypaw Productions has signed an exclusive new production pact with Universal Pictures, an increasingly rare deal that will see all of his movies released at the studio for the next five years. Universal filmed entertainment group chairman Donna Langley announced [...]

  • White Bird Book Adaptation

    Lionsgate Reunites With 'Wonder' Author R.J. Palacio on 'White Bird: A Wonder Story'

    Lionsgate nabbed the rights to “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” a forthcoming graphic novel from author R.J. Palacio. The studio recently adapted her popular book “Wonder” into a feature film starring Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts. News of the acquisition comes as “White Bird” hits bookstores Tuesday. The novel centers on a young Jewish girl [...]

  • Distribber-Go-Digital-logos

    Distribution Companies Distribber, GoDigital Close Down, Rattling Independent Filmmakers

    The independent film world has been rattled recently by the apparent closure of do-it-yourself digital distributor Distribber and its parent GoDigital Inc. Los Angeles-based Distribber was launched more than a decade ago as a means of allowing filmmakers to access digital distribution platforms and to monitor their earnings in exchange for an upfront flat fee. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad