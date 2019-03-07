×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Agents Rebuff WGA’s Claim That Negotiations Have Stalled

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Contract Tug of War Placeholder Negotiation
CREDIT: Gary Musgrave for Variety

Hollywood’s major agents are insisting they want to return to negotiations with the Writers Guild of America over the guild’s proposed new restrictions on how agents represent WGA members after the WGA stated the negotiations are at an “impasse.”

Karen Stuart, executive director of the Association of Talent Agents, said in a letter Wednesday to WGA leaders that she took issue with the characterization made in recent public statements by the guild, which also claimed that ATA is “withdrawing from negotiations.”

“Let us be clear,” she said. “ATA has not withdrawn from negotiations and is committed to developing a new agreement. As you know, last Monday I sent a letter to you on behalf of each and every ATA member agency affirming our willingness to negotiate in good faith on each and every WGA proposal, requiring only the same good faith commitment from you. You have yet to respond to my letter, despite repeatedly promising to do so.”

Stuart sent the letter to WGA West executive director David Young and WGA West president David A. Goodman.

“ATA, on behalf of each and every member agency, remains ready, willing, and able to meet with WGA leadership and members at any time, and is prepared to engage with a full set of responses and counter proposals,” she said. “All we require is the WGA’s commitment that we are working toward the same goal. We owe it to our respective members to seek this common ground. Let’s pick a date and get back to work on a new agreement. We continue to await your response.”

Related

The move comes two days after Goodman announced to WGA members that the guild was at an impasse with Hollywood agents in negotiations over the new rules. The guild and the ATA have held two acrimonious sessions on Feb. 5 and Feb. 19 that only managed to raise the level of rancor. Goodman predicted in the message that the agents will break off talks soon.

“The parties are at impasse,” Goodman added in the Mar. 5 message. “That happens in every negotiation where there are differences so strong that they can only be resolved by action away from the bargaining table.”

The WGA has been seeking to revamp the rules of engagement for agents with WGA members. The changes proposed by the WGA would effectively end all film and TV packaging deals, in which agencies receive both upfront and backend fees, and bar agencies from any financial interest in any entity or individual “engaged in the production or distribution of motion pictures.”

WME, CAA, and UTA in recent years have taken steps into content production and distribution, raising conflict of interest red flags in the view of many industry insiders. The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents are facing an April 6 contract expiration deadline to hammer out a new franchise agreement governing the rules for agents representing WGA members. The guild’s deal with the agencies hadn’t been touched since 1976.

The WGA has scheduled a Mar. 25 vote for members to implement its own code of conduct spelling out new rules, which would require members to fire their agents if they haven’t signed on to the code. It’s also posted inflammatory messages on the WGA West and WGA East sites.

“Our agents work for us,” the guilds wrote on their websites. “Every dollar they make must be generated as a percentage of the money we make. That is what it means to be our representatives and our fiduciaries. Agency-based studios and packaging fees make a mockery of that and are in violation of the agencies’ ethical and legal obligations to writers.”

“Putting things right does not blow up the business,” their statement said. “We do not owe our agents their wealth; they owe us their loyalty. That is what we pay for. In a complex, changing, yet immensely profitable time in our industry, writers need true allies, not deeply conflicted ones. It is for this idea — simple, old-fashioned and un-revolutionary — that we stand — and for which we come together as a guild again today.”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Film

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Hollywood Agents Rebuff WGA's Claim That Negotiations Have Stalled

    Hollywood’s major agents are insisting they want to return to negotiations with the Writers Guild of America over the guild’s proposed new restrictions on how agents represent WGA members after the WGA stated the negotiations are at an “impasse.” Karen Stuart, executive director of the Association of Talent Agents, said in a letter Wednesday to [...]

  • (L to R) Marco Graf as

    'Roma' Cleared for China Theatrical Release

    Chinese authorities have cleared Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winning drama “Roma” for theatrical release. China’s National Arthouse Film Alliance confirmed the release on Wednesday, but did not provide a launch date. A poster was released, touting the film’s Academy Awards for directing, cinematography, and foreign-language film on the Chinese site Sina. “Roma” follows Yalitza Aparicio, who plays [...]

  • Kevin Tsujihara

    Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara Under Investigation for Allegations of Sexual Impropriety

    WarnerMedia is launching an investigation into allegations that Warner Bros. Entertainment chief Kevin Tsujihara had an affair with an actress and subsequently tried to help her land roles in Warner Bros.’ productions. The studio’s parent company was forced to act after the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday published a lengthy report detailing the history between Tsujihara [...]

  • The Act Hulu

    What's Coming to Hulu in March 2019

    As 2019 marches along, Hulu has a couple original series that binge watchers will not want to miss in March. “Shrill,” starring “Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant, is a body-positive comedy that critiques society’s beauty standards and millennial culture. The entire season drops on March 15. On March 20, fans of true crime will be [...]

  • Idris Elba Netflix 'Turn Up Charlie'

    Idris Elba Replaces Will Smith as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

    Idris Elba is joining the squad. Sources tell Variety that Elba is Warner Bros. choice to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in the “Suicide Squad” sequel. Smith had to bow out of the upcoming DC Comics movie due to scheduling conflicts, and the studio moved fast to find another proven A-lister to replace him before [...]

  • School of Rock Joey Gaydos

    'School of Rock' Actor Arrested, Charged With Stealing Guitars

    Joey Gaydos Jr., who played lead guitarist Zack “Zack Attack” Mooneyham in Jack Black’s “School of Rock” band, was arrested by Florida police for stealing guitars and an amp over the past five weeks. The 28-year-old former child actor faces open theft and shoplifting cases in Sarasota, Venice, and North Port, according to NBC News. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad