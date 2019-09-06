‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Crosses $700 Million at Worldwide Box Office

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has topped $700 million at the worldwide box office, thanks largely to an impressive international performance.

Universal Pictures announced the milestone Friday, noting that the spinoff action-thriller has topped the global box office for four weeks and the international box office for three weeks. “Hobbs & Shaw” is the only 2019 title to lead the global box office for four weeks, with “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” each leading the box office for three weeks.

The tentpole stars Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. It’s the ninth title in the Fast & Furious universe, which has now generated $5.8 billion in worldwide grosses since its launch in 2001.

“Hobbs & Shaw” launched without franchise stalwart Vin Diesel in his signature Dominic Toretto role. Idris Elba plays the villain, a genetically enhanced anarchist, and Helen Mirren returns to portray the mother of Statham’s Shaw. David Leitch, known for his work on “Deadpool 2,” directed the film from a script by “Fast” vets Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

The film has taken in $160.2 million domestically and $539.9 million internationally, making it the highest-grossing non-Disney, non-superhero Hollywood film worldwide of 2019, with China accounting for $175 million to date. Japan has brought in $27.7 million, followed by Korea with $25.6 million, the UK with $23.2 million and Russia with $18.9 million.