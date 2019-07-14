×

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere Halted by Electrical Sparks

Saturday night’s premiere of “Hobbs & Shaw” was brought to a halt following a brief electrical issue in the Dolby Theater.

Reports from inside the venue say an electrical grid toward the front of the theater started sparking about 30 minutes into the screening, causing flashes and loud popping sounds to fill the room. The sparks then moved upward from the floor in the center of the orchestra and back toward a block of seats.

Although security did not evacuate the theater, a number of panicked guests fled from the venue, leading to widespread confusion.

Before the movie resumed, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took time to address the audience, letting attendees know that he was waiting in the wings to make sure crowd was safe. However, “Jason Statham ran his a– out of here”, he added.

The delay lasted only around 15 minutes before the film began playing again.

In “Hobbs & Shaw,” Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw only to team up and take down a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist, played by Idris Elba. “Deadpool 2” filmmaker David Leitch  is directing alongside screenwriters and series veterans Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

“Hobbs & Shaw” opens across the globe in most international markets, followed by China on Aug. 23.

