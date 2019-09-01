×
‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Keeps Global Box Office Lead

(from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," directed by David Leitch.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Daniel Smith/Unive

Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” revved past the competition overseas once again, dominating the international box office with $39 million in ticket sales.

The “Fast & Furious” spinoff also kept its lead globally, making it the only movie this year to remain victorious at the worldwide box office for four weekends. Blockbusters including “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” each held the No. 1 spot for three weekends.

After this weekend, “Hobbs & Shaw” is nearing the $700 million mark globally, as ticket sales currently sit at $684 million. As expected, the international box office is responsible for much of that haul with $525 million to date.

“Hobbs & Shaw” remains a big draw in China, where it earned another $27.9 million this weekend, boosting its tally in that territory to $166 million. The movie opened in its final territory, Greece, with $300,000.

Sony’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” also had a solid weekend, bringing in another $21.6 million from 60 international markets. Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated ode to the film biz has now picked up $152.7 million abroad and $284 million worldwide. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” debuted in Japan with $2.7 million, triple the opening weekend of the director’s “Django Unchained.”

Disney’s “The Lion King” continued its impressive box office run, raking in $20.6 million from 53 foreign territories. The hyperrealistic remake is now the seventh-highest grossing movie ever with $1.562 billion globally, as well as the seventh-biggest film internationally with $1.041 billion.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros.’ “The Kitchen” fizzled with a dismal $511,000 when it launched in 21 international markets. The crime drama — Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish — hasn’t fared much better in North America, where ticket sales stand at $11 million. “The Kitchen,” which carries a $38 million price tag, has earned $14 million to date.

Holdover Sony’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2” generated $5.5 million from 48 markets, boosting its international revenues to $58 million. Close behind is Paramount’s family flick “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” which collected $4.4 million over the weekend. The first live-action “Dora” film has made $24 million overseas and $51 million at the domestic box office.

