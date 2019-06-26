‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Scribe Drew Pearce to Direct New Thriller ‘Quarter Master’ for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has acquired the new feature film “Quarter Master” with “Iron Man 3” scribe Drew Pearce set to write and direct, sources tell Variety.

Insiders say Pearce brought the idea to the streaming service and Netflix execs were so impressed they bought the pitch in the room and are moving quickly to cast the lead.

Plot details are unknown other than that is is a high-concept thriller. Marc Platt, who had previously worked with Pearce on his directorial debut, “Hotel Artemis,” will produce along with Adam Siegel.

Since breaking out as the screenwriter on Marvel’s massive hit “Iron Man 3,” Pearce has become a go-to screenwriter for massive action tentpoles like “Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation” and the upcoming “Fast and Furious” spin-off “Hobbs and Shaw.” Pearce has recently taken aim at directing his scripts as well, and his directorial debut “Hotel Artemis” featured Jodie Foster in her first acting role since 2013’s “Elysium.”

Platt and Netflix have also had recent ties having worked together on the feature “Nappily Ever After,” starring Sanaa Lathan. He also recently produced Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” the Oscar-winning hit “La La Land” and is also developing an adaptation of his Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Pearce is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.