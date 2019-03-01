Frank Grillo Joins Ryan Reynolds in ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Frank Grillo is joining Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Salma Hayek will be returning as well. The original movie, released in the summer of 2017, grossed $75.5 million in the U.S. and more than $176 million globally.

Patrick Hughes will direct again from a script by Tom O’Connor. The Lionsgate sequel follows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds), who’s enlisted by Jackson and Hayek’s characters to join them on a mission along the Amalfi Coast. Production is expected to start in March.

Grillo is expected to play an Interpol agent who needs Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek’s help to prevent a cyber attack in Europe.

Grillo has a slew of projects set to bow in 2019, starting with the thriller “Donnybrook,” which also stars Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley. It hits theaters on Feb. 15. He will follow that up with the thriller “Boss Level” opposite Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts, which Grillo produced with his production company War Party.

Grillo’s “Point Blank,” which also stars Anthony Mackie, premieres later this year on Netflix. Grillo also appears in Jason Blum’s “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island,” with Watts and Bobby Cannavale, which debuts at the end of 2019. He most recently signed on to the Screen Gems pic “Black and Blue” opposite Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Tyrese Gibson.

He is repped by WME, Management 360, and attorney Erik Hyman.