Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘The Truth’ to Open Venice Film Festival

Palme d’Or-winning director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s hotly anticipated new film, “The Truth,” starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke, will open the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

“The Truth,” which marks the director’s first work set outside his native Japan, will screen on Aug. 28 in competition. Kore-eda won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2018 with “Shoplifters.”

In the film Deneuve plays French movie star Fabienne who “reigns amongst men who love and admire her.” When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) returns from New York to Paris with her husband (Ethan Hawke) and their young child. “The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed,” according to a synopsis in the festival’s statement.

In thanking Venice for being selected to open the competition Kore-eda said he shot the movie in ten weeks last fall in Paris.

“The cast is prestigious but the film itself recounts a small family story that takes place primarily inside a house. I have tried to make my characters live within this small universe, with their lies, pride, regrets, sadness, joy, and reconciliation,” the director noted in the statement.

Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera underlined that for the first film he has directed abroad, Kore-eda “had the privilege of working with two major French film stars.”

“The encounter between the universe of Japan’s most important filmmaker today and two beloved actresses like Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche, brought to life a poetic reflection on the relationship between a mother and her daughter, and the complex profession of acting,” he said.

Venice’s 76th edition will run August 28-September 7.